On the week of her 23rd birthday, the sheriff took Nabors with him on a business trip to Charlotte. On the first night, Lewis poured her a drink in her hotel room, only for Nabors to wake up hours later to Lewis on top of her, raping her, she would later testify in court. On the second night, Lewis came to Nabors’s room to apologize, and begged to stay the night, she alleged. She woke up to him sexually assaulting her again, she said.

“I couldn’t call 9-1-1. He was ‘9-1-1,'” she wrote, in the since-deleted post. “I couldn’t tell anyone higher up, because he was the top.”

But Nabors would not need to call 911 anymore. As her blog post spread, it caught the attention of state investigators — and now, more than two years since the alleged assaults, Lewis is off to prison.

On Monday, Lewis was booked into the Kirkland Correctional Institution to serve one year in prison after being convicted last week of misconduct of a public officer. Lewis, 43, was accused of using taxpayer money to pursue an extramarital affair with Nabors, his personal assistant, before allegedly sexually assaulting her at the hotel in Charlotte. Lewis, who claimed the sex was consensual, is not charged with sexual assault.

But Nabors testified for hours in court last week about how Lewis violated her, how he spent months manipulating her into remaining his closest “friend” so she would keep quiet about the incident, and ultimately how he began stalking her as she tried to push him away.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom Friday after Lewis was sentenced, Nabors said testifying “was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done.”

“That’s why I don’t want victims to think that it’s easy, or that you’re going to be rectified after all this. It will never be right,” she said. “What he did will never be right. I can’t get back what he stole from me, but we can move forward.”

Lewis’s attorney, Rauch Wise, is appealing his conviction, saying the indictment was “overly broad,” WSPA reported. Speaking to reporters after the trial Wise said, “He had an affair. I still am having trouble seeing how that affair cost the sheriff’s department any money. The jury saw it another way, but ... it’s a very vague statute, and exactly what he had to do to violate is almost in the eye of the beholder.”

Lewis hired Nabors as his assistant after he was elected sheriff in 2016. Nabors testified that the position seemed alluring at first. Lewis paid her $62,000 — more than some officers with two decades of experience, prosecutors said — and gave her a government-issued vehicle, a new phone and laptop. He required her to accompany him everywhere: meetings, lunches, crime scenes in the middle of the night. She took notes, answering his emails and taking his phone calls.

“I thought it was going to be the best job ever,” she testified.

But the sexual harassment started almost immediately after Lewis was sworn in January 2017, she said. It started with the unwanted compliments. “You’ve got a really cute figure,” he allegedly told her in one example, according to a lawsuit Nabors filed. It allegedly escalated after Nabors confided in Lewis that she and her husband were going through a separation.

Within a matter of days, he had arranged a taxpayer-funded weekend getaway to Charlotte to hold a budget meeting. It’s unclear why this meeting couldn’t take place at the sheriff’s office in Greenville County.

Prosecutors insist it’s because Lewis planned to have sex with his young assistant at the hotel.

Lewis and Nabors drove to the hotel together March 7 to meet their colleagues, she testified, and when they arrived, he slipped a bottle of whiskey into her bag, saying he would get it from her later.

That night, alone in the elevator after a night of drinking “paid for by the people of Greenville,” prosecutors said, Lewis asked if he could come retrieve the bottle. Once in her room, he poured the two of them a drink.

Conversation quickly became inappropriate, Nabors testified, as Lewis began lamenting the lack of intimacy in his marriage. He sat down next to her on the couch and put his arm around her, then tried to kiss her, she said. “I got up and said, ‘This is not a good idea,’" Nabors recalled — but before long “things started to get fuzzy for me,” she said.

She remembers him lying on the bed and taking off his shirt.

The next thing she remembers, she testified, it was 5 a.m. “I remember waking up with him on top of me,” she said.

Nabors said she was confused. That morning, she blamed herself, believing perhaps she just drank too much. “I just tried to put myself back together and figure out what I did wrong, and what had happened in the room,” she said.

But the next night, she was sexually assaulted again, she said.

Walking back from her 23rd birthday celebration with colleagues, Nabors said she and Lewis ended up alone, and he pulled a bottle of sexual lubricant out of his pocket, which he denies. He allegedly asked, “Whose room, mine or yours?” She said neither. But Lewis persisted, asking if they could please just talk things out. She ultimately retreated to her room alone, but awoke at 3:55 a.m. to a knock on the door and a text message from Lewis. It said only, “Me.”

He said he wanted to apologize. At the time, Nabors thought he meant it.

“I felt bad for him. I felt like he had really thought he messed up and he was sorry. And he didn’t want to be alone,” and so she allowed him to stay with her — as long as he promised not to touch her.

She woke up later to Lewis digitally penetrating her, she said.

During his testimony, Lewis claimed that nothing was ever done without Nabors’s consent and that she was never unconscious. He admitted to having sex with her the first night, but did not acknowledge any additional incident the second night, claiming to not even remember sending the “Me” text message.

Kevin Brackett, the prosecutor, told jurors that the differing versions were beside the point, given that Lewis still pursued sex with Nabors on the county dime, the basis of the charges. He told jurors that since prosecutors did not charge Lewis with sexual assault, they did not need to decide whether the sex was consensual.

“You can’t use public money to try to have sex with employees. You just can’t do that,” Brackett said. “Surely, this is common sense. Everybody seems to understand it but Will.”

Nabors said she returned to work and tried to push forward despite feeling uncomfortable. But in the ensuing months, Lewis appeared to be tracking her movements and following her, while demanding that she not date other men, Nabors said. She started recording phone calls and private conversations. On multiple occasions, he is captured telling her he would trade his entire command staff for her, that he would like to just “roll around” with her and drink “on company time,” and appears to threaten to limit her job responsibilities if she doesn’t join him on a trip to Reno — which Brackett suggested meant sex.

In a manipulative attempt to get her to stay with him on the trip, Lewis said, “I can get two plane tickets but I don’t know if they’ll pay for two rooms."

Brackett called it “laughable.”

“Savanah punched record on her phone and you get to hear for yourself what he intended,” Brackett said. “You get to hear the naked, brazen corruption and selfishness and manipulation, every nasty stinking wretched thing that this pathetic man did. You don’t have to guess, because it’s all here.”

The trip never happened. Ultimately, Nabors quit her job at the end of April 2017, less than two months after the alleged assaults, after attempting to report her sexual assault to a female superior and getting nowhere, prosecutors said.

According to her lawsuit, which Nabors agreed to dismiss last year in return for a nearly $100,000 settlement, Nabors hit a breaking point in May 2017 and walked into a mental health clinic to seek help.

By August of that year, she said she could no longer remain silent, deciding to write the open letter to the woman who would replace her.