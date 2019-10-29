On Sunday, President Trump, likely still riding the high from announcing hours earlier that Islamic State commander Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a U.S. military operation, made a rare public appearance at Nationals Park in Washington for Game 5 of the World Series. When a beaming Trump and his entourage, which consisted of first lady Melania Trump, adviser Ivanka Trump and a gaggle of Republican leaders, showed up on the stadium’s Jumbotron, many in the sellout crowd instantly reacted — with prolonged booing.

“Then, Trump turned Melania and was like, ‘Wow, they really don’t like you,’” Fallon quipped.

But there was little confusion Sunday about who had set off the rowdy fans during the third inning. The crowd’s thundering boos were soon joined by chants of “Lock him up!” and “Impeach Trump,” while some attendees displayed signs and banners with similar messages. Throughout Monday, the aggressive heckling dominated news broadcasts and social media as debate raged over whether the fans’ behavior was appropriate.

Among late-night comics, however, Trump’s not-so-warm welcome only inspired additional ridicule.

CBS host Stephen Colbert kicked off his show with a cold open that featured a parody of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” turning the classic baseball song into an impeachment anthem.

“Take him out of the office, drag him out if you must,” a chorus of voices sang as edited footage from Sunday’s game played. “Go back to Trump Steaks and lousy hotels. Please take Eric and Junior as well. We all root, root, root for impeachment. If Trump’s not removed, it’s insane. For it’s one term, is more than enough. You’re a shame, shame, shame.”

On #LSSC tonight: The World Series got a visit from President Trump. pic.twitter.com/npLMpptqH1 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 29, 2019

Colbert continued to pile on Trump, pointing out that “the president of the United States got booed while watching the national pastime.”

“A great American moment,” he said. “Made me proud.”

For Seth Meyers, the highlight of the night was “just watching the joy drain out of Trump’s face” when it dawned on the president that the crowd wasn’t cheering. Videos showed a smiling Trump clapping and waving from his spot in a luxury suite as the ballpark filled with boos. Within seconds, the grin was gone and an expressionless Trump could be seen staring straight forward before the camera panned back to the field.

“He’s like a kid on Christmas who sees a giant present and then opens it, and it’s just a box full of packing peanuts and a Yankee Candle,” Meyers joked on his NBC show.

Not everyone, though, had such gleeful reactions to the way Trump was treated at the game. “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski denounced the “Lock him up!” chant Monday on MSNBC, calling the words “sickening” and “un-American.” Scarborough and Brzezinski’s comments were also echoed in broadcasts from Fox News, where host Laura Ingraham’s Monday show included a chyron that read in all-caps, “THE SWAMP DISRESPECTS TRUMP & AMERICA.”

great googly moogly pic.twitter.com/ziQHzWvJ0K — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 29, 2019

Fallon was quick to push back against those criticisms.

“Every outfielder who’s ever played in New York, Boston or Philly was like, ‘Toughen up, buttercup. I’m getting hit with D-cell batteries for nine innings,'” he said, referencing a 2011 Philadelphia Inquirer column that appeared to encourage baseball fans to hurl the large batteries at a player.

Meanwhile, Colbert suggested that Trump, who has not yet publicly addressed the booing, learned a lesson from Sunday night’s spectacle.

“It has been a long time since Donald Trump faced anything other than a crowd of handpicked supporters, and I have a feeling it’s going to be a while before he does that again,” Colbert said.

