Santa Ana winds occur from spring to late fall or even early winter, when a high-pressure system forms over the deserts of the Great Basin. The high pressure circulates clockwise, pushing air westward toward the lower-pressure areas of the coast.

NEV. CALIF. GREAT BASIN Sacramento Carson City San Francisco Los Angeles San Diego NEV. CALIF. GREAT BASIN Sacramento Carson City San Francisco Los Angeles San Diego CALIFORNIA GREAT BASIN Carson City Sacramento NEVADA San Francisco San Jose Los Angeles Santa Ana San Diego

Air gets hotter and drier

As the wind flows over the Sierra Nevada and Santa Ana mountains, it drops from high elevation to sea level. The sinking air becomes compressed and heats up, and its relative humidity drops.

Cold air Warm, dry air Mountains Valley Coast Cold air Warm, dry air Mountains Valley Coast Cold air Mountains Warm, dry air Valley Coast Cold air Mountains Warm, dry air Valley Coast

Gaps in the mountains form wind tunnels

The wind speeds up as it pours over the mountains, particularly where it is forced through passes and canyons like water through a funnel. Gusts of 40 to 60 mph or even stronger are common.

Suddenly dry, warm — or downright hot — air is whooshing toward the coast.

Mountains Warm, dry air Fast-moving, hot, dry air Valley Coast Warm, dry air Mountains Fast-moving, hot, dry air Valley Coast Warm, dry air Mountains Fast-moving, hot, dry air Valley Coast

The result is like a giant hair dryer

The wind careens over low-lying Southern California, parching vegetation in its path that can easily become fuel for a fire. The wet winter made for a particularly leafy spring and summer in California in 2019.

Embers and debris Flames Gusty wind Dry vegetation Bigger fires Embers and debris Flames Gusty wind Dry vegetation Bigger fires Gusty wind Flames Dry vegetation Embers and debris Bigger fires Gusty wind Flames Dry vegetation Embers and debris Bigger fires

Once a fire starts, gusty winds speed it along and carry burning debris to new areas.

Angela Fritz, Tim Meko and Denise Lu contributed to this report.

Sources

National Weather Service. Maps4News/HERE. Fire perimeters from GEOMAC Wildland Fire Support. Wind map imagery from ESA Sentinel, Dec. 7. Wind directions generalized from the Global Forecast System (GFS) spectral model accessed via Global Forest Watch Fires. Percent containment of fires from CAL FIRE.

Originally published Dec. 8, 2017.