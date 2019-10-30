But now their alleged plot appears to have embroiled a new figure: Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Late Thursday night, local media reported that hours before Franco’s murder, one of the alleged killers had visited the other at a tony seaside complex in Rio’s far west side. On the complex’s security books, however, the man allegedly was logged as a visitor to Bolsonaro.

Following the report, the right-wing president — who has previously denied any involvement in Franco’s killing — erupted in a livestream on Facebook. Amid more than 20 minutes of freewheeling attacks against the “foul, low-life, immoral media,” he denied any wrongdoing and accused the press and rival politicians of trying to undermine his government.

“I had no reason to kill anyone in Rio de Janeiro,” he said, filming the video at 4 a.m. in the Middle East, where he has spent this week on a diplomatic trip. “This will not stick.”

With his voice breaking at times, Bolsonaro threatened to take away the broadcasting license for Globo, the media organization that first reported the alleged ties between him and the men charged with murdering Franco.

“I shouldn’t lose it," he said on the livestream, at one point a tear trickling down his cheek. “I’m the president of the republic.”

Questions had already circulated about connections between the president and the two men charged with Franco’s murder: Ronnie Lessa, 48, a retired officer who allegedly fired the bullets that killed Franco, and Élcio Vieira de Queiroz, 46, who had allegedly driven Lessa to the scene of the murder.

Before Bolsonaro’s election in 2018, the president and Lessa both lived in the same upscale condominium in Rio de Janeiro. Their children had once dated, according to police reports. In March, scandal erupted when a photo of de Queiroz and Bolsonaro emerged on social media, showing the two men in a friendly embrace.

Bolsonaro had denied knowing both men personally, and police had previously discarded connections between the president and the suspects. But Tuesday night’s reports dragged Bolsonaro yet again into the infamous killing.

A doorman at Bolsonaro’s gated community told Jornal Nacional, a well-respected TV news program, that on March 14, 2018 — the day of Franco’s murder — de Queiroz identified himself as a visitor to Bolsonaro’s residence. When the doorman called that house to confirm, a man he had identified as “Mr. Jair” said to allow the visitor through.

The doorman kept watching de Quieroz’s car on security cameras and saw that the vehicle was heading to Lessa’s home inside the complex instead. So he called the apartment back. Yet “Mr. Jair” said that he knew where de Quieroz was going, and to let him continue, the TV news program reported.

Bolsonaro was in the country’s capital of Brasilia that day for two plenary votes, the report said. Prosecutors say they are searching for audio recordings of those phone calls to identify who the doorman talked to that day — and who was in Bolsonaro’s home.

Later that evening, as Franco was in a car heading home, two other vehicles pulled up to hers. Someone began firing at the councilwoman, who died almost instantly. Nine police-issue bullets lodged into her body.

Franco, who was 38, had been elected in 2016 as the only black woman on Rio de Janeiro’s 51-person city council. A left-wing lesbian activist and champion for the rights of Afro-Brazilians, she emerged as a powerful critic of Brazil’s security forces — and a voice for the civilians who had been killed in a crackdown on poor neighborhoods, much like the one she was raised in.

Following her death, her name became a worldwide symbol of the fight against racial oppression. Crowds around the globe protested her murder with the chant, “Marielle Presente”: Marielle is Here.

All the while, Bolsonaro remained nearly silent on the matter as he ascended to the presidency, taking office in January after a campaign that polarized the South American country. And his critics noticed.

“The execution of Marielle, and the election of the current president, revealed to the world that we are racist, that we are sexist, misogynist, LGBT-phobic,” Franco’s surviving partner, Mônica Benício, told the New York Times earlier this year.

Brazilian officials took nearly a year to unravel the case, finally charging the two alleged hit men in March. But further details — namely, who ordered the murder and why — remained unanswered.

In his video early on Wednesday morning, Bolsonaro also pointed fingers at the Wilson Witzel, the governor of Rio de Janeiro state, accusing him of leaking details of an investigation by Rio’s police.

Witzel denied those charges outright. “I’m being unfairly attacked,” he said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. “Yet I’ll continue to seek balance and common sense in personal and institutional relations.”

The president’s lawyer, Fredrick Wassef, also appeared on TV to deny the new claims about Bolsonaro.

“It’s a lie, a typo, something,” Wassef said. “I say with absolute certainty and challenge anyone to prove otherwise. It is a lie, a fraud, a scam, to attack the president of the republic."

