“The engine unit and the arriving paramedic unit identified a scene obviously full of chaos,” Jake Heflin, a Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson, told reporters.

They found three adult men dead at the home tucked behind a nail salon on a busy thoroughfare. Another nine patients were taken to nearby hospitals, Heflin said. Their conditions remain unclear.

The victims were found inside and outside the house, a Long Beach Police spokesperson told the Times. Police have not yet released any information about suspects or a potential motive.

“The scene is obviously still under investigation,” Heflin said.

Oswaldo Morales, 47, was in the area during the shooting and told the Times that he heard up to 17 shots ring out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

