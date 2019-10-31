Latson was fired for cause in a decision by the Palm Beach County School Board after it found he violated ethics codes and failed in his job responsibilities, according to its motion posted online.

The board focused on Latson’s response to the publication of his email exchange, characterizing it as lethargic in the face of intense scrutiny.

“While his email was receiving global news coverage, Mr. Latson failed to respond to communications from his supervisors and failed to assist the District in addressing the serious disruption caused by the aforementioned email and news coverage,” the board wrote.

Latson’s troubles began when a mother emailed him with a question on April 13, 2018: “in what ways/classes is Holocaust education provided to all of the students?” (The emails were obtained by the Palm Beach Post.)

More than 17,000 Jewish children live in the county, a 2018 study by Brandeis University found.

In response to the parent’s email, the principal wrote that Holocaust studies are “dealt with in a variety of ways.” However, he noted that the “curriculum is to be introduced but not forced upon individuals as we all have the same rights but not all the same beliefs.”

The unnamed parent wrote back to Latson asking him to explain his stance and told him “The Holocaust is a factual, historical event” and “not a right or a belief,” the Post reported.

Latson appeared to stand firm in response.

“Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened and you have your thoughts but we are a public school and not all of our parents have the same beliefs so they will react differently,” Latson wrote in a subsequent email, adding, “my thoughts or beliefs have nothing to do with this because I am a public servant."

Latson wept after the board voted to fire him, the Palm Beach Post reported. His attorney Thomas Elfers did not return a request for comment but told the board that “false allegations” led to the firing, which he plans to appeal, the Post reported.

Latson believes the Holocaust happened, Elfers said, and his client had “an unblemished record” as a principal for seven years among his 26 years as county schools employee.

Some teachers rallied to Latson’s defense at the meeting. Ryan Wells, a social sciences teacher, said the board blinked in the face of an “angry mob.” He said it took no action until the media outcry, according to the Post.

“This is a textbook example of a witch hunt,” he said.

A bill passed in 1994 requires all school districts in Florida to incorporate lessons on the Holocaust as part of public school education, but the parent wrote that Spanish River’s offerings on the subject were not mandatory and were only attended by “the minority of students.”

Latson apologized for his wording after the controversy began.

“I regret that the verbiage that I used when responding to an email message from a parent, one year ago, did not accurately reflect my professional and personal commitment to educating all students about the atrocities of the Holocaust,” Latson said in a statement to the newspaper.

The Anti-Defamation League called for Latson’s resignation soon after his emails were public. Latson blamed the parent for the consequences, which included his reassignment in the district, the ADL said.

This summer, the World Jewish Congress launched a petition in support of federal legislation that would make teaching the Holocaust mandatory in schools, noting an “alarming rise in antisemitism” in the United States and abroad and a declining public understanding of the atrocity.

