The Storm Prediction Center warned of another day of “critical fire weather” in parts of Southern California, including Ventura County. The area remains under a “red flag” warning from the National Weather Service, which said a “long duration of single digit humidities will continue near the #MariaFire” through Friday afternoon.

The Maria Fire’s size had grown to 8,000 acres by early morning, and officials ordered evacuations in the area. But the Ventura County Fire Department said it welcomed cold temperatures and an anticipated break in the winds to blunt the fire’s rush down the dry slopes of South Mountain.

“Ground and air resources are strategically attacking the perimeter,” the department said.

Helicopter pilots donned night vision equipment to drop their payloads in darkness, but officials once again warned residents that flying drones could impede efforts after one of them briefly halted operations, KGET reported.

Ventura County, north of Los Angeles, has been hit hard by wildfires this week.

The Easy Fire in Simi Valley approached the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library’s front door and prompted evacuations of thousands Wednesday before firefighters wrangled control, bringing it to 65 percent containment by Thursday evening.

At least three firefighters were injured in response to the fire, the county fire department said.

In the northern half of the state, the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County surpassed 77,000 acres of incinerated wine country. Fire officials said it was 65 percent contained after it ignited nine days ago.

The ongoing Santa Ana winds in Southern California have transported cold air westward from the Great Basin region, with freeze warnings in effect for inland areas of Southern California.

An unusually cold air mass with Arctic high pressure is sitting over the Rockies and into the Great Basin region, which has set up a strong temperature and air pressure gradient with the air over, and just off, the coast of California; this gradient helps power the Santa Ana winds.

But even though this is a cold Santa Ana, and hot weather is typically associated with wildfires, the air is extremely dry, as is the vegetation or “fuel” for the fires. Therefore, the wildfire danger is extremely high right now, despite the gradually cooler temperatures.

“Sustained winds near 20 mph will persist into at least early afternoon across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties,” the Storm Prediction Center said early Friday. “While winds will be lighter than previous days, the fire environment should remain rather volatile … as demonstrated by the large fire that developed in the past few hours over Ventura County amidst similar conditions."

Scott Wilson, Kim Bellware, Andrew Freedman and Reis Thebault contributed to this report.

