“The girl’s father was screaming, ‘My little girl’s been shot,’” Lali Lara, a 25-year-old working in a nearby cellphone store, told the Chicago Tribune.

Lara said she held the girl’s hand and tried to keep her talking, but after three minutes the 7-year-old let go. Five minutes after the gunfire, the ambulance arrived. Police told The Post the girl, who is believed to be an unintended victim, was in critical condition when taken to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County.

AD

AD

“I was pressing on her and calling her name so she won’t close her eyes,’’ Lara told the Tribune. “I have kids — I would go crazy if something happened to my kids.”

Police said three men were chasing a 31-year-old man down the street in the city’s Little Village neighborhood when one of them pulled out a gun and fired several shots. The gunman hit the 31-year-old’s left hand. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in stable condition, police told The Post.

The girl was not related to anyone in that group, police said.

“This is unacceptable,” police Sgt. Rocco Alioto told the Associated Press. “A 7-year-old girl that was trick-or-treating with her family had to get shot because a group of guys want to shoot at another male.”

AD

Trick-or-treaters dressed in Halloween costumes walked past the crime scene Thursday night after police taped off parts of the street.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that police are still seeking information from witnesses and community members.

“Helpful community info is already coming in but we need more,” he said in a tweet.

AD