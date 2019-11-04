At a news conference Saturday, Villalaz said he parked his truck outside the Mexican restaurant at 8:30 p.m. and began to walk toward it to have dinner when a man at a nearby bus stop approached him, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Villalaz told reporters that the man chastised him for parking in a bus lane.

Then, Villalaz said, the man asked him: “Why did you come here and invade my country?”

Villalaz said he ignored the man, moved his truck to a different block and returned to the restaurant. The man started speaking again, this time accusing Villalaz of being in the country illegally. Villalaz said he is a U.S. citizen, the Journal Sentinel reported, and told the man that many people in this country came from somewhere else originally.

This is when the man “got mad,” Villalaz said.

He tossed the acid, which was in a small silver bottle, at Villalaz. It burned the left side of his face, as well as his coat and the sweatshirt he wore underneath, Villalaz told reporters.

“I believe [I] am a victim of a hate crime because [of] how he approached me telling me to ‘get out this country,’ ” Villalaz told ABC affiliate WISN 12 in an interview. “This is pretty much a terrorist attack.”

Villalaz, who grew up in Peru and immigrated to the United States as a young man, released a statement thanking the Milwaukee Police Department for “bringing the attacker to justice,” reported the Journal Sentinel.

Police have released little information about the incident. The department said in a statement Monday that it had arrested a 61-year-old man in a “corrosive liquid attack” on a 42-year-old victim.

Authorities said the “corrosive liquid” would be sent to a lab for testing, and that criminal charges would be presented to the district attorney’s office in coming days.

Milwaukee Police have arrested a 61-year-old male on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in connection to an aggravated battery that occurred on Friday, November 1, 2019, in the area of 13th / Cleveland. Charges will be brought forward to the DA’s office in the next couple of days. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) November 4, 2019

Sgt. Sheronda Grant, a police spokeswoman, told The Post that the department has not yet decided whether to classify the incident as a hate crime because the investigation remains active and open. Authorities did not release the name of the suspect.

Other area officials did not hedge in their condemnation of the attack.

In a statement, City Councilman Jose Perez called it a “heinous crime that will have a long-term impact on the life of the victim.”

“This was senseless violence that needs to stop,” Perez said.

The councilman said police have assured him that “all hate crime enhancers” will be added to the charges. He also called on political leaders to prevent racially-motivated crimes.

“We need those elected officials who are spreading racial hatred to knock off the rhetoric that is designed to divide us,” Perez said. “Instead, we need to work to heal the wounds that have been gashed open in the last few years. We as a country are better than this. Milwaukee is better than this.”

At the news conference Saturday, state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa (D-Milwaukee) spoke out against racism.

“I’m angry that an innocent man has been so viciously attacked,” Zamarripa said. “I’m angry that a racist was able to live out his beliefs through violence against one of my constituents.”

Villalaz told reporters he was thankful his children were not with him at the time of the attack.

“I feel scared being an American citizen,” he said at the news conference. “I feel scared that I cannot feel protected in my own country with my neighbors.”

