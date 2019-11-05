The Evans reelection seems an outlier when viewed against other counties across the country. But in Mississippi’s 5th District, where Evans has served as district attorney since 1991, it’s not a rarity. As in most of the state’s 22 elected prosecutor positions, Evans ran unopposed.

The controversial prosecutor gained national attention last year when the American Public Media podcast “In the Dark” analyzed his fixation on prosecuting Flowers for a quadruple murder from 1996. Evans has spent more than two decades trying Flowers six times. Two of the trials ended in hung juries and four resulted in convictions later overturned on appeal.

In each case, Evans was chastised by a higher court for prosecutorial misconduct and keeping black individuals from being seated on Flowers’s jury before repeating the pattern of discriminatory behavior again. In all, Evans used his allotted challenges to strike 41 of 42 black prospective jurors.

The sixth trial’s appeal reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in June that Evans violated Flowers’s constitutional rights. The majority decision, authored by Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, overturned the conviction and dismissed Flowers’s death sentence.

“The state’s relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals strongly suggests that the state wanted to try Flowers before a jury with as few black jurors as possible, and ideally before an all-white jury,” Kavanaugh wrote.

District attorney elections are commonly held in either presidential or congressional election years, though some states schedule them off-cycle. In addition to a few scattered counties voting in new district attorneys this month, many if not all prosecutors will be elected in four states: Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia and Mississippi.

Already, the races have been revelatory. During August’s Democratic primary election, progressive challengers in Virginia ousted two longtime incumbents, and Tiffany Cabán, a Latina public defender from Queens, N.Y., came up several dozen votes short of beating the borough’s favored candidate.

Mississippi is the nation’s third-most-incarcerated state and disenfranchises more of its residents than any other. In recent years, most states have automatically restored voting rights to ex-felons who serve their prison sentences. Mississippi, however, imposes a lifetime ban on voting for any person convicted of several delineated crimes.

In 17 of Mississippi’s districts, the candidates were guaranteed four-year terms because no one ran against them. Tuesday’s was the fourth consecutive race in which Evans was unopposed. His automatic reelection positions him to decide whether Flowers will face a seventh trial. Attorneys for Flowers declined to comment and Evans did not return The Post’s request for one.

Of the 22 positions, five districts showcased a competitive race.

Two candidates, Shameca Collins and Jody Owens, of the 6th and 7th districts respectively, won heated Democratic primaries in August, advocating for alternatives to incarceration. (Neither Collins nor Owens were opposed in Tuesday’s general election.)

Three other districts — the 10th, 12th and 14th — held contested general elections Tuesday.

“It’s difficult to unseat a 16-year incumbent,” said Joey Norton, a Republican challenger of District 14’s Democratic incumbent, Dee Bates.

His campaign focus has been criminal justice reform, upending disparate treatment of individuals from low-income communities and sentencing laws that coerce pleas.

“There are just so many discrepancies and disparities [in the system]. If you can get into a position to help change that, you should go in and make sure everyone is treated fairly and equally."

