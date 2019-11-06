Reckless injury, a felony, carries up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines. But prosecutors’ decision to pursue hate crime and dangerous weapon enhancements mean Blackwell — who is being held on $20,000 bond — could face stiffer penalties, including up to 10 more years’ imprisonment.

The Washington Post could not reach Blackwell or his attorney Wednesday evening.

At a news conference Saturday, Villalaz said he parked his truck outside the restaurant at 8:30 p.m. and began to walk toward it to have dinner when a man at a nearby bus stop approached him, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Villalaz told ABC affiliate WISN 12 that the man chastised him for parking in a bus lane.

Then, Villalaz said, the man asked why he’d “invaded” the United States.

Villalaz said he ignored the man, moved his truck to a different block and returned to the restaurant. The man started speaking again, this time accusing Villalaz of being in the country illegally. Villalaz said he is a U.S. citizen, the Journal Sentinel reported, and told the man that many people in this country came from somewhere else originally.

This is when the man “got mad,” Villalaz said.

The man tossed the acid, which was in a small silver bottle, at Villalaz, he told reporters. It burned the left side of his face, as well as his coat and the sweatshirt he wore underneath.

“I believe [I] am a victim of a hate crime because [of] how he approached me telling me to ‘get out this country,’ ” Villalaz told WISN. “This is pretty much a terrorist attack.”

Villalaz, who grew up in Peru and immigrated to the United States as a young man, released a statement thanking the Milwaukee Police Department for “bringing the attacker to justice,” reported the Journal Sentinel.

Milwaukee-area officials were quick to condemn the attack.

In a statement Saturday, city Alderman José Pérez called it a “heinous crime that will have a long-term impact on the life of the victim.”

“This was senseless violence that needs to stop,” Pérez said.

He also called on political leaders to prevent racially motivated crimes.

“We need those elected officials who are spreading racial hatred to knock off the rhetoric that is designed to divide us,” Pérez said. “Instead, we need to work to heal the wounds that have been gashed open in the last few years. We as a country are better than this. Milwaukee is better than this.”

At the news conference Saturday, state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa (D-Milwaukee) spoke out against racism.

“I’m angry that an innocent man has been so viciously attacked,” Zamarripa said. “I’m angry that a racist was able to live out his beliefs through violence against one of my constituents.”

Villalaz told reporters he was thankful his children were not with him at the time of the attack.

“I feel scared being an American citizen,” he said at the news conference. “I feel scared that I cannot feel protected in my own country with my neighbors.”

