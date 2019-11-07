This week, the resident of Randolph, N.J., avoided jail time for the episode as he was sentenced to two years of probation and 14 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $563.48 back to an insurance firm, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

He pleaded guilty in August to third degree insurance fraud after faking his fall at a company in Woodbridge Township, where he’d been subcontracted to do work under the name All Gold Industries. Goldinsky, who initially faced an additional charge of theft by deception, was targeted amid the New Jersey Attorney General’s crackdown on insurance fraud, the prosecutor’s office said.

The Post was unable to reach Goldinsky or his attorney Thursday evening.

Asked about the video after his arrest this January, Goldinsky told CBS New York, “I didn’t do it, it was a mistake.” When CBS inquired further, he said didn’t want to talk with his lawyer.

The surveillance footage was damning, though, prosecutors said. Investigation showed that Goldinsky “purposely threw ice on the floor … placed himself on the ground, and waited until he was discovered,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

The video also earned Goldinsky plenty of derision.

“ … and the Oscar for “Best Insurance Scam Attempt” goes to......*drum roll*......Alexander Goldinsky!!” one Twitter user declared.

