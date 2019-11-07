Officials argued the legislation was “aimed at getting the city’s homeless population off the streets and connected with services,”, Fox 5 reported. But Mayor Carolyn Goodman (I), a sponsor of the bill, and the City Council faced a raucous demonstration from activists as the law passed 5-2.

Demonstrators flooded the chamber with chants of “Housing not handcuffs! and “Hey hey, ho ho — the war on the poor has got to go!”

A protest in Las Vegas City Council Chambers opposing an ordinance that would criminalize homeless sleeping on sidewalks: “Housing not handcuffs! Housing not handcuffs!” pic.twitter.com/rpyhloklfj — Ed Komenda (@ejkomenda) November 6, 2019

Goodman, the mayor, portrayed the new law as “the beginning seed to build something that will flourish,” according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

“This is flawed,” she said, “but it is a start.”

The law goes into effect Sunday but would not be enforced until Feb. 1, 2020, the Journal reported.

Violators could face up to six months in jail or fines up to $1,000.

Numerous Democratic presidential candidates spoke out against the ordinance, ahead of and after the vote, including former Julián Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary, who toured homeless encampments in Las Vegas earlier this year and spoke at an October protest outside city hall.

“This ordinance won’t help reduce homelessness—it will criminalize it,” Castro tweeted. “Punishing desperation isn’t good policy, it’s shortsighted and cruel.”

Other 2020 contenders, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, also slammed the law in tweets and statements.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said the ordinance “caters to the interests of business groups rather than our families and our communities,” while former vice president Joe Biden said it “effectively criminalizes homelessness” and that “we should focus on providing housing first and work to find long-term solutions to end homelessness.”

Earlier this year, President Trump pushed for a crackdown on homelessness in California, and administration officials had considered plans to relocate people from the streets of Los Angeles and other cities to government-backed facilities.

“You take a look at what’s going on with San Francisco, it’s terrible,” he told Fox News in July. “So we’re looking at it very seriously. We may intercede. We may do something to get that whole thing cleaned up. It’s inappropriate. Now, we have to take the people and do something. We have to do something.”

