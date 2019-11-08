“I was worried that Jeff Goldblum was trending because he died and it somehow turned out to be even worse than that,” one person tweeted.

On Thursday, Goldblum, much to the dismay of his legions of admirers, became the latest celebrity to be “canceled” for not condemning director Woody Allen, instead saying in a recent interview that he “would consider working with” the filmmaker again. Accusations that Allen molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child gained renewed attention amid the #MeToo movement, prompting a number of actors to distance themselves from the director with promises to cut ties with him. Allen has denied the allegations.

“I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” Goldblum told the i, a British newspaper, in an interview published earlier this week. “I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too.”

The actor, who had a small yet memorable role in Allen’s 1977 film “Annie Hall,” continued: “Even though I feel like this cultural shift [the #MeToo movement] is very, very positive and long overdue and I support it wholeheartedly and take it very seriously, I also admire his body of work. So I would consider working with him again, until I learned something more.”

Goldblum isn’t the first significant Hollywood name to take such a stance on Allen, but his remarks instantly sent the Internet into a tailspin. Over the course of his decades-long career, Goldblum has been consistently well-liked by fellow celebrities and fans alike, The Washington Post’s Travis M. Andrews reported. Actress Glenn Close once described him as “charm personified” and his former girlfriend Laura Dern said, “He makes you so damn happy to be alive,” Andrews wrote. His fame has only increased with time as he became a rich source of inspiration for memes, spawning scores of viral images, including “Jeff Goldblum is watching you poop,” according to The Post’s Elahe Izadi.

By early Friday, Goldblum had become a trending moment on Twitter as dedicated fans struggled to reconcile the news with their love for the “Jurassic Park” star, whose lasting popularity has earned him the distinction of being an “icon to icons” and “the Internet’s boyfriend.”

“Jeff Goldblum is cancelled,” one person tweeted. “Never thought it would happen.”

Jeff Goldblum is cancelled.



Never thought it would happen.



Used to think to myself "Imagine if Jeff Goldblum got cancelled"



And here it is. https://t.co/huVTjiuaXX — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) November 7, 2019

Jeff Goldblum checks Twitter pic.twitter.com/xFFXQ5bE7x — Dinn Mann (@mooseoutfront) November 8, 2019

Once people got over their initial concerns that Goldblum had died Thursday, it didn’t take long for their fear to be replaced with outrage and disappointment.

“Jeff, please go deep into the woods and do not come out,” a Twitter user wrote.

“We regret to inform you that even Jeff Goldblum is a milkshake duck,” another person tweeted.

Sadly Jeff Goldblum has left the Holy Trinity.



Paul Rudd has ascended, joining Tom Hanks and Keanu Reeves. — Pats A' Tweetin (@PatsATweetin) November 8, 2019

Twitter: Jeff Goldblum trending.



Me: Oh man Is he dead?



Twitter: Jeff Goldblum will still work with Woody Allen.



Me: pic.twitter.com/KuZatgzCHR — Rocinante Galley Cafè (@colt_katana) November 7, 2019

me seeing what jeff goldblum did: pic.twitter.com/7An7oV8vph — "kt" (@beastlyflaw) November 7, 2019

Others were less surprised. Critics noted that Goldblum has long been friends with Allen and even named his dog after the director. Goldblum has spoken positively about working with Allen and credits him with influencing his career as a jazz musician. The actor’s red-haired poodle is named Woody Allen Goldblum, GQ reported in 2014, describing the canine as “The closest Jeff Goldblum has to a baby at the moment.”

y'all are late on this jeff goldblum news. the real insiders (me) know he named his dang dog woody after woody allen and we (i) chose to ignore that and repress it deep in our (my) minds until we (i) were forced to confront it once again via twitter trending topics — Karamo’s hats are too big 🦙 (@alannallama) November 8, 2019

Some wondered if Goldblum’s comments about Allen would impact his upcoming projects. The actor is slated to launch a series, “The World According To Jeff Goldblum,” on Disney’s new streaming platform next week.

“How long til Disney cuts ties with Jeff Goldblum?” a Twitter user asked.

Jeff Goldblum: When does my new show launch on Disney+?

Publicist: November 12. Remember, press-wise, Disney wants to see a certain image, so--

Jeff Goldblum: https://t.co/mQGpEJBNwk — Employee of the Bearimy (@Jenny_Trout) November 7, 2019

Will this be covered on Disney+'s THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM or https://t.co/imESqWbWb2 — Scott Wampler™ 🎄 (@ScottWamplerBMD) November 7, 2019

But Goldblum was not without his defenders, who rushed to point out that the actor’s comments did not merit the amount of backlash they were receiving. In September, actress Scarlett Johansson sparked a social media firestorm after telling the Hollywood Reporter, “I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

“Ok, so I’m prefacing with this: I believe women and think Woody Allen is a creep,” a person tweeted. “Jeff Goldblum being cancelled is absurd. He said he’d consider working with him, not definitely would. He said there’s a presumption of Innocence until proven guilty which there is.”

Jeff Goldblum will be trashed for this but the Woody Allen situation is not as open-and-shut as many believe. We risk the credibility of the #MeToo movement if we can't keep some humility about our level of certainty. https://t.co/QWezCMcFGm — David Gaddis Ross (로스 데이비드) (@GaddisRoss) November 8, 2019

Still, as many lamented that Goldblum getting canceled is only further proof that “there are no good men,” other people agonized over the sudden turn of events. The last time Goldblum wrecked the Internet it was because he had been caught on video in September dancing to Normani’s hit song, “Motivation,” during Southern Decadence, an annual LGBT celebration in New Orleans.

Aaaaannnd that’s the final nail in the coffin that was my adoration of jeff goldblum.



all men let you down eventually. https://t.co/VWRY1ymXJu — nightingail🦝 (@raccorns) November 8, 2019

