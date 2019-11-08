But when the Houston officer called the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to press charges of attempted sexual assault, the prosecutor wasn’t interested — because he was concerned about the victim’s immigration status, the union claims.

“The district attorney, out of nowhere, says, ‘Well, is the complainant illegal?’” union president Joe Gamaldi recounted to The Washington Post on Thursday. “He goes, ‘Because if he’s illegal, I’m not taking the charge.’”

Houston officials widely condemned the prosecutor’s alleged comments this week, fearing the incident could strain the fragile relationship between law enforcement and the immigrant community. Houston and other cities have taken steps in recent years to assure undocumented immigrants that it is safe to report crimes, Gamaldi said. Their immigration status, he said, is never supposed to matter.

The officer who witnessed the incident never asked the alleged victim’s immigration status, Gamaldi said, and yet the prosecutor, identified by the union as John Denholm, refused to accept the charges after learning that the victim had a Mexican consulate ID. Denholm then suspected the victim was in the country illegally and that he would not come to court, Gamaldi said.

On Monday, police presented the victim’s case to a different prosecutor — and records show 44-year-old Bonner, already facing DWI charges, now also stands charged with third-degree attempted sexual assault.

Two law enforcement unions, at least one state lawmaker and the League of United Latin American Citizens — which called Denholm a “racist and menace to the Hispanic community” — are calling for him to be fired.

“Obviously, as police officers, we’re completely disgusted with this, because we’ve worked so hard to bridge the gap with the Hispanic community, whether documented or undocumented,” Gamaldi said. “If the Hispanic community or any other type of community doesn’t feel comfortable coming to us, it’s going to make them prey for predators who know the district attorney’s office isn’t going to do anything with these charges.”

Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, did not respond to messages seeking comment, or confirmation that Denholm was the prosecutor involved in the case. But Schiller told the Houston Chronicle that the prosecutor had been “reassigned” to the special crimes unit pending an investigation.

“Our policy is for prosecutors to consider only relevant information when determining whether criminal charges are warranted,” Schiller said in a statement. “It is improper for them to consider such matters as immigration status, race, gender or orientation.”

In the wake of President Trump’s promises to deport unauthorized immigrants en masse, liberal jurisdictions across the country have sought to cut ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and strengthen relationships with immigrant communities so they are less likely to be deterred from reporting crime.

In 2017, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez terminated a controversial program called 287(g), which allowed deputies to cooperate with ICE from jail. And Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo was an outspoken critic of the state’s so-called “anti-sanctuary cities” law passed that same year, promising immigrants that his officers would never indiscriminately demand that people “show me your papers.”

That’s why Acevedo said that he found Denholm’s actions “beyond disappointing.”

“When the criminal justice system fails to protect an undocumented immigrant from criminals, or administers justice in a discriminatory way,” he said in a statement to The Post, “we place all segments of our community [at risk]."

Acevedo said he had faith that Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg would “take appropriate corrective action” — but Gamaldi was not so encouraged.

Publicly, Ogg has remained mum on the incident, a silence that has angered law enforcement. Ogg handpicked Denholm when she took office in 2017 to join her administration in a high-ranking position in the intake bureau, where prosecutors decide whether to file charges. Before that, Denholm spent more than 20 years in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office — but even his former colleagues are calling for his firing.

The president of the Harris County Deputies Organization told the Chronicle that law enforcement has generally had problems with Denholm, claiming he sometimes “refuses to accept solid charges.”

State Rep. Gene Wu (D) said “Denholm must go,” calling the situation “intolerable,” while the League of United Latin American Citizens, a national advocacy group for Latinos, said it feared Denholm’s actions would have a chilling effect within the Hispanic community.

“The actions of the DA’s office has sent a clear message to our local Hispanic community: ‘don’t report crimes because you don’t count,'” Alfonso Maldonado, a regional director for the organization, said in a statement Thursday. “The DA’s office needs to immediately fix this by firing the unethical assistant district attorney. His actions are a direct threat to public safety for everyone.”

Denholm did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night. It’s unclear whether Bonner has an attorney.

A basic principle of the prosecutors office is that everyone has a right to protection. There should be equal justice for everyone, no matter the race, relegion, sex, or status.



This situation is intolerable.



Denholm must go. https://t.co/DdWxZXLLTd — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) November 7, 2019

