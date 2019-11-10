But Sawant’s campaign for reelection this year pitted her against Amazon, Seattle’s largest private employer, more conspicuously than ever. The retail giant has put $1.5 million toward City Council races this cycle, via a business-interest group that spent nearly half a million dollars in support of Sawant’s opponent — a massive expansion of the company’s efforts to shape politics on its home turf.

Sawant’s faceoff with big tech was on full display this weekend as she declared victory, from a podium in front of a bright orange banner with the words “TAX Amazon” in giant print.

“Working people in our city have stood up and said, ‘Seattle is not for sale,’ ” she said Saturday. The crowd cheered.

Sawant’s win in a tight race looks to many like a repudiation of Amazon’s money — and an expression of people’s frustration with big companies they blame for rising inequality. Some say Amazon’s money backfired in the city council race as people leery of corporate money supported Sawant’s cause and as her campaign drew national attention from the likes of Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (Vt.), both Democratic presidential candidates.

That entry into a bigger conversation about politics and wealth feels fitting, said Seattle-based historian Margaret O’Mara, in a place that has become a “bellwether” for big-city anxieties around gentrification, homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. She considers Sawant a part of a wave of liberal politicians who want significant changes and aren’t worried about accumulating enemies.

“She was not here to make friends,” O’Mara said of Sawant’s time in office. “She was here to really build a movement.”

Sawant, too, frames her close race — she pulled ahead late last week — as sending a message with national resonance, about a “bold, left-leaning and in fact socialist” campaign’s ability to prevail against business interests.

“This election was a test lab,” she told The Washington Post on Sunday, as a count of almost all ballots showed her with 52 percent of the vote.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. (Chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)

Sawant, a former software engineer first elected to the City Council in 2013, agrees that Amazon’s spending helped rally people behind her but she pushes back on the idea that it propelled her to victory. She thinks her agenda — pitched via more than 200,000 door-knocks, she says — has always held appeal in a city fed up with rising inequality.

Her top priorities heading into another term include rent control measures and increasing taxes on the wealthy and big companies.

But O’Mara argued that Amazon’s decision to throw its vast resources behind Sawant’s opponent — Egan Orion, who directs a local gay pride festival — helped the council member build her case weeks before the election that would decide seven of nine council seats.

“All of sudden, it gave this very potent talking point: Amazon does not want me in office,” O’Mara said.

Two council members not on the ballot this year endorsed their socialist colleague after Amazon’s massive donation in October to a pro-business PAC of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Seattle Times reported. Warren and Sanders, who have both vowed to fight powerful corporate interests, quickly weighed in, too.

“Surprise: Amazon is trying to tilt the Seattle City Council elections in their favor,” Warren said Oct. 19. A couple of days later, Sanders — who tweeted triumphantly this weekend that Bezos “should have kept their money” — said the company was “dropping an outrageous amount of money to defeat progressive candidates fighting for working people.”

Jeff Bezos and Amazon spent $1.5 million to defeat progressives like @VoteSawant. They should have kept their money.



The people of Seattle want leaders who will fight to end corporate greed, to make big corporations pay their fair share and for affordable housing. https://t.co/Xmh3sfU9gg — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 10, 2019

Even Orion, the Amazon-backed candidate, sought to distance himself, calling the company’s contributions “completely unnecessary” and "a big distraction,” the Associated Press reported. He said he wanted to win without “the shadow of Amazon hanging over me.”

Orion did not respond to a request for comment.

Amazon told the Seattle Times that it wanted the city to have “a government that works.”

“Seattle deserves a council that delivers results for all of its residents on issues that matter, like homelessness, transportation, climate change and public safety,” a spokesman said.

A leader of Civic Alliance for a Sound Economy (CASE), the PAC that opposed Sawant, cited many of the same issues in a statement to The Post on Sunday, emphasizing a desire to work with officials and not commenting directly on Sawant’s win or her plans.

“The business community stands ready to work with the new Seattle City Council — just as we have partnered with elected leaders to support a regional approach to homelessness, to advocate for more transit, and to add resources for affordable housing,” said Markham McIntyre, CASE’s executive director.

“How our local government chooses to partner — or create division — matters,” he said.

As Sawant enters her new term, she’ll be pushing anew for one of the measures that has put her most sharply at odds with the business community: a “head tax” on large companies of $275 per employee per year. She championed the measure when it passed unanimously in 2018 to fund housing and homelessness initiatives; when the City Council repealed it just a month later amid companies’ outcry, she cast one of two votes in opposition.

Council members backtracked on the tax, expected to cost Amazon about $10 million a year, as the retail company said it would reevaluate its plans for new buildings in the area where it employs about 50,000 people. With 7,000 prospective jobs suddenly uncertain, Sawant faced concern that her favored policies would jeopardize the city’s economic growth, according to the Los Angeles Times. Iron workers in hard hats descended on one of her rallies with shouts of “No head tax!” the Times reported.

But Sawant said Sunday that she thinks her priorities resonate even among her corporate foes’ employees. Tech workers are well-represented among her donors, she said.

Justin Marlowe, a professor at the University of Washington who researches local tax policy, thinks the head tax is what led Amazon to put record sums into this year’s city council elections. The company gave far less to candidates in 2015: $130,000, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He thinks a new version of the tax is likely to pass the newly elected council, perhaps with more input from the company that helped scrap it.

“Amazon will come to the table and be willing to work with the city council in a way that they have not in the past,” he said.

