“I don’t know what else to say. Less than a month ago, he was working at El Centro, mentoring kids twice a week,” Carter told the TV station. “He just couldn’t get back from what happened with his daughter.”

Atatiana Jefferson was shot in her home by a white officer, who quickly resigned and was charged with murder in what is likely to serve as a stress test of relations between law enforcement and the black community in the region.

In the wake of his daughter’s death, Marquis Jefferson had announced plans to start a foundation in her memory. The aim of the Atatiana Tay Jefferson Foundation would be to assist African American students who, like Atatiana, are pursuing careers in the medical field. Atatiana Jefferson worked in pharmaceutical equipment sales and was saving money to attend medical school, her family previously told The Washington Post.

“He was battling to be a part of her life to the end,” Carter told CNN on Sunday. “I think it just got the best of him.”

Next at 10: A judge sides with Marquis Jefferson, the father of Atatiana Jefferson, in an effort to block her funeral tomorrow. Reps for the family involved with tomorrow's funeral say much of the services will go on. The latest ahead on the unusual legal battle. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/macki6XgEq — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) October 19, 2019

In the days after his daughter’s death, Marquis Jefferson was embroiled in an unusual legal battle over her funeral. Claiming that several of his daughter’s relatives had cut him out of the funeral planning process, the elder Jefferson filed a temporary restraining order to gain control of the funeral plans and her remains. He and attorneys for his daughter’s relatives ultimately reached a confidential agreement and the funeral was rescheduled and held Oct. 24.

On Oct. 12, Fort Worth police Officer Aaron Dean, 34, shot Atatiana Jefferson through a closed window while she was inside her home and playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew. Police responded after a neighbor of Jefferson’s called a non-emergency line and requested a well-being check after noticing her door was ajar and the lights were on.

Jefferson’s nephew later told investigators that his aunt “heard noises coming from outside” as the two were playing video games and “took her handgun from her purse” before she was shot through the window. Body-camera footage shows Dean approach Jefferson’s window and open fire almost before he finishes shouting for her to put her hands up.

After the shooting, Ed Kraus, interim chief of the Fort Worth Police Department, characterized Jefferson grabbing her licensed handgun as reasonable self-defense and vowed accountability for the officer who shot her.

“There is absolutely no excuse for this incident,” Kraus said at the time.

Within two days, Dean resigned from the force and was charged.

