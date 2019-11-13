On Tuesday, Omar resurrected her incendiary tweet. Her characterization of Miller had been accurate, she tweeted, and now there was proof.

Earlier in the day, the Southern Poverty Law Center released a report titled, “Stephen Miller’s Affinity for White Nationalism Revealed in Leaked Emails,” which has since sparked intense blowback against Trump’s top immigration adviser, prompting calls from Democratic leaders for him to resign or be fired. After reviewing more than 900 emails Miller sent to editors of the conservative site Breitbart between 2015 and 2016, the report’s writer noted that he had been “unable to find any examples of Miller writing sympathetically or even in neutral tones about any person who is nonwhite or foreign-born.”

“This type of racism and hatred has no place in our government,” Omar wrote Tuesday. “Miller needs to step down. Now.”

As I said earlier this year: Stephen Miller is a white nationalist.



And now we have the emails to prove it.



This type of racism and hatred has no place in our government.



Miller needs to step down. Now. https://t.co/cvmOXcjAeo — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 12, 2019

Miller and the White House did not respond to a request for comment early Wednesday regarding the backlash. In an email to The Washington Post earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said she had not seen the SPLC report, but called the civil rights nonprofit “an utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization.”

“They are beneath public discussion, even in The Washington Post,” Grisham said.

Omar was among numerous Democrats, including at least two 2020 presidential candidates, on Tuesday to denounce Miller, who has been described by The Post as “the singular force behind the Trump administration’s immigration agenda.”

“Stephen Miller’s white nationalist views are a danger to the American people,” tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). “We are going to defeat this hateful administration and everything it stands for.”

Sanders’s fellow presidential hopeful Julián Castro slammed Miller as a “Neo-Nazi.”

“Donald Trump put a Neo-Nazi in charge of immigration policy,” the former housing secretary wrote on Twitter. “Both him, and Stephen Miller, are a shame to our nation.”

Meanwhile, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) echoed Omar’s demand that Miller leave the White House.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist.



He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy.



Miller must resign. Now. https://t.co/hwjy1xl6D4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 12, 2019

Stephen Miller should never have been hired and should be fired immediately. — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) November 13, 2019

The trove of emails were given to the SPLC by Katie McHugh, a former Breitbart staffer who was fired over anti-Muslim tweets in 2017 and has since renounced the far right. Tuesday’s report marks the first in a series about the emails intended to “reveal Miller’s alignment with white nationalist thought and far-right extremism,” the center wrote.

The emails have renewed scrutiny of Miller, who is credited with helping create some of Trump’s most controversial immigration policies, ranging from the executive order banning travel to the United States from several Muslim-majority countries and the family separation policy.

Over a 15-month period ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Miller communicated regularly with Breitbart staffers and his emails were characterized as attempts to influence the site’s coverage, according to the SPLC report. Miller’s emails reportedly showed him encouraging the conservative site to run anti-immigrant stories. He also referenced content from websites such as VDARE, a known platform for white nationalists; American Renaissance, a white-supremacist publication; and Infowars, the report said.

“The most important takeaway for me is that Stephen Miller found the basis for his ideas on websites that traffic in hate, and made it clear in his emails,” SPLC investigative reporter Michael Edison Hayden, who wrote the report, told The Post’s Kim Bellware.

In a statement to the SPLC, a spokesperson for Breitbart downplayed the communications, describing them as “three- to four-year-old emails, many previously reported on, involving an individual whom we fired years ago for a multitude of reasons, and you now have an even better idea why we fired her.”

The spokesperson added that “it is not exactly a newsflash that political staffers pitch stories to journalists — sometimes those pitches are successful, sometimes not.”

Still, social media exploded with reactions to the leaked emails Tuesday, and soon Miller was a top trending term on Twitter. While many remarked that the report’s revelations were unsurprising given Miller’s track record as a White House senior adviser, others argued that the emails provided evidence to support the previous accusations leveled against him.

“In the face of constant gaslighting, anything than can be documented should,” poet Saeed Jones tweeted. “It’s vital now and for posterity’s sake.”

White people being snarky about the reporting on Stephen Miller’s emails — “oh, duh, we KNEW this” — are undermining a key aspect of combating white supremacy. In the face of constant gaslighting, anything than can be documented should. It’s vital now and for posterity’s sake. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 12, 2019

It didn’t take long for people to recall Omar’s April tweet and the barrage of criticism she received for penning it. Omar was lambasted at the time by Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) and other conservatives, who viewed her commentary on Miller’s immigration policies as another example of the congresswoman targeting Jews. Jeff Ballabon, a conservative commentator and Trump campaign adviser, argued then that Omar is “more dangerous” than former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, The Post’s Meagan Flynn reported.

“Remember when Ilhan Omar called Stephen Miller a white nationalist and some in the media straight up called her an ‘anti-semite’, even though she was telling the truth?” a Twitter user wrote. “You all owe her an apology.”

Today seems like a good day to remember that in April, @IlhanMN was smeared as an anti-Semite by the right for *days* for tweeting that Stephen Miller is a white nationalist



Here's a Breitbart article on the topic.https://t.co/NqONEdbN1N — courtney hagle (@CourtneyHagle) November 12, 2019

But others suggested that Miller losing his job and Omar getting an apology were both unlikely outcomes.

“Not holding my breath for Miller’s firing — or for his cronies to apologize to Rep Omar,” one person tweeted. “For them it’s a positive that Miller proudly promotes White supremacy as policy.”

I also await any GOP demands that Miller be kicked to the curb by the Trump administration. That certainly won’t happen, since he is, for all intents and purposes, the force behind the policy of the Trump administration, and therefore the GOP. — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) November 12, 2019

