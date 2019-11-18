One brother thought he spotted the wounded deer moving and making noises, so he fired his muzzle loading rifle from “some distance away,” according to the sheriff’s office statement.

He soon realized he had not shot a deer — but his brother.

The brother who fired the shot immediately called 911, authorities said, and the two men walked out of the corn together before medical first responders found them.

The injured brother was airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He was reported to be in “serious but stable condition" as of Saturday evening.

