“[W]hat’s the meaning of the message accompanied by the photo?" the woman asked Grim. "Have no idea of what’s happening...”

The woman, whose name I'll withhold unless she wants me to use it, writes: "Am the 'woman' featured on that photo by githiri Nicholas. what's the meaning of the message accompanied by the photo? Have no idea of what's happening..."



I'm trying to imagine being her rn and failing — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 17, 2019

The photo mix-up is just the latest controversy to erupt around the Douglass Plan since it was rolled out in July as part of Buttigieg’s effort to make inroads with black voters. While a recent Des Moines Register poll showed Buttigieg leading the crowded Democratic presidential field in Iowa, the candidate has struggled to draw support from African Americans.

Some critics pointed to the photo as further proof of that disconnect.

“This is not ok or necessary,” tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who is a Somali-born refugee.

This is not ok or necessary 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/H9hvQkVWxp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 17, 2019

By late Sunday, Buttigieg’s campaign confirmed to The Washington Post that the photo of the Kenyan woman was no longer on the website. A contracting firm had chosen the stock image while building the site without knowing that it was taken in Africa, according to the campaign.

The photo was one of several featuring people of color that ran on the page touting the Douglass Plan. Named after abolitionist and activist Frederick Douglass, the plan aims to “dismantle racist structures and systems” in the United States by proposing changes to the country’s health, education and criminal justice systems, The Post reported in July.

Last month, the campaign announced that more than 400 people in South Carolina, where the latest Monmouth Poll had Buttigieg at 1 percent among black voters, had endorsed the plan. The news was promoted in an Oct. 24 op-ed signed by the plan’s supporters and three black South Carolina Democrats: Columbia City Council member Tameika Isaac Devine, Rehoboth Baptist pastor and state Rep. Ivory Thigpen, and the state party’s Black Caucus chair Johnnie Cordero.

“There is one presidential candidate who has proven to have intentional policies designed to make a difference in the Black experience, and that’s Pete Buttigieg,” according to the op-ed, which ran in HBCU Times, a publication dedicated to news about historically black colleges and universities. “We are over 400 South Carolinians, including business owners, pastors, community leaders, and students. Together, we endorse his Douglass Plan for Black America, the most comprehensive roadmap for tackling systemic racism offered by a 2020 presidential candidate.”

But questions soon emerged about the nature of support Buttigieg had found for the plan. The Washington Post reported on Nov. 11 that “Buttigieg persuaded hundreds of prominent black South Carolinians to sign onto the plan even if they are not supporting his candidacy.”

“His campaign then trumpeted these signatures in a way that forced figures such as Devine, for one, to clarify that she was not endorsing Buttigieg,” The Post’s Cleve R. Wootson and Amy B Wang wrote.

On Friday, Devine told the Intercept that the campaign had been “intentionally vague” about the way it had presented her endorsement, which led some to believe that she was endorsing Buttigieg as a candidate and not just the Douglass Plan. The council member reiterated her support for the plan in a tweet over the weekend.

Although I have not endorsed a candidate for President yet, I do support the Douglas Plan by Presidential Candidate @PeteButtigieg. This is a comprehensive plan to address economic inequities. Read about the plan and share your thoughts: https://t.co/KyeLA9u38h — Tameika Isaac Devine (@TIDEVINE) November 16, 2019

Cordero and Thigpen, however, told the Intercept they did not expect their names to appear on the op-ed.

“I never endorsed that plan," Cordero said. “I don’t know how my name got on there.”

Thigpen, who has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president, said the way the campaign rolled out its October announcement “was not an accurate representation of where I stand.”

Cordero’s name was taken off the op-ed before the Intercept’s story published, Buttigieg’s campaign told The Post. Thigpen remains as one of the named supporters.

According to the Intercept, people who expressed interest in backing the plan had the option to opt out of having their names attached to the op-ed if they responded in time to an email sent by the campaign. After reviewing the names, the publication found that at least 42 percent of the list was made up of white voters.

In a statement to The Post on Sunday, a spokesman for the campaign said, “We’ve been clear that not every supporter of the plan is Black, and have never claimed otherwise in any public communication.” The statement also pushed back against allegations that the campaign “gave the impression publicly that these people were endorsing Pete.”

“We asked a number of Black South Carolinians, as well as South Carolinians from many backgrounds, to support the Douglass Plan, and we are proud and grateful that hundreds agreed to do so,” the statement said, noting that people were given multiple chances to review the op-ed and those who asked did have their names taken off.

This weekend, conversation shifted to the photo, which Grim pointed out Friday had been taken in Kenya. In a Sunday tweet, he explained that the Kenyan woman reached out to him “very confused” about why her picture was suddenly linked to an American presidential candidate. Grim added that the woman did agree to be photographed, but “didn’t intend to pose for a stock photo.”

By early Monday, Grim’s tweet had garnered hundreds of responses.

One person accused Buttigieg’s campaign of “pure laziness.”

“Sounds like a man with his finger on the pulse of the black community,” another tweeted.

When you don’t even have a black friend... — 100% PIZAZZZZZ 🦄〽️😬 (@Julietilsen) November 17, 2019

