“We do have multiple shooting victims,” Dooley told reporters on the scene in video published by KFSN. “Some are listed in critical condition, some are listed in critical, but stable condition.”

BREAKING NEWS: police and ambulance flood Fresno neighborhood.

Dooley said people had congregated in the backyard near East Lamona and Caesar Avenue for a “family and friends gathering” to watch a Sunday night football game, the Fresno Bee reported.

“Everyone was watching a football game this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire,” Dooley said.

Police say they will go door-to-door in the neighborhood seeking witness information and security camera footage that might identify the shooter.

Dooley said at least nine people had been injured. He did not say how many people had died, but did confirm that there were multiple fatalities.

“This was a mass casualty shooting, there’s no doubt about it,” Dooley said.

