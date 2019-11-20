All the while, the Air Force master sergeant kept his role in the white nationalist group Identity Evropa quiet as he served in the military in Colorado Springs.

The investigation recently came to a head, when the Air Force quietly demoted Reeves in September but officially allowed him to remain on active duty despite hundreds of online posts linking him to a white nationalist group. The Air Force Times first reported Reeves’ fate last week.

“The Air Force has completed its investigation,” Lynn Kirby, a spokeswoman for the Air Force, told The Washington Post in an email late Tuesday. “Racism, bigotry, hatred, and discrimination have no place in the Air Force. We are committed to maintaining a culture where all Airmen feel welcome and can thrive.”

In his alleged Discord posts, Reeves discouraged people from using slurs and violent language, not because he opposed it but because he wanted to keep the Identity Evropa server “more refined.” Under the username “Argument of Perigee,” a reference to the orbit of satellites, Reeves posted photos of himself at Identity Evropa events, with a distinctive, often visible tattoo on his left forearm.

He claimed to be the only Identity Evropa member in Hawaii for four years while stationed there, before he moved to Colorado Springs to work at nearby Schriever Air Force Base. There, he joined forces with a more active chapter of the group, plastering local parks with teal stickers branded with the group’s recognizable dragon’s eye symbol. Reeves held up Identity Evropa banners and signs in front of an immigrant detention center ran by the contractor, the GEO Group, according to photos posted to the Discord server. He railed against interracial marriage and shared memes of Pepe the Frog, a meme used as a hate symbol by the alt-right.

Reeves repeatedly referenced an “ethnostate” in the his alleged posts. He also mocked people in interracial relationships, including his own family members: “We have little-to-no control over our family members,” one post read. "My younger brother reproduced with a full blood Aztec....“

“Respectable, upstanding men of Evropean heritage shouldn’t be engaging in sexual relations with women of other heritage,” another post said.

Less than six months after he was publicly linked to the Discord posts in April, the Air Force stripped Reeves of his rank, reducing him to a technical sergeant and dropping him from his status as a senior noncommissioned officers. But his commander decided to keep Reeves in the Air Force, despite posts that showed him making racist comments and recruiting for a white nationalist organization so toxic, it had to rebrand when its secret message boards were publicly outed, taking on the new name American Identity Movement.

The Air Force, like each branch of the military, has an explicit policy banning its members from promoting white supremacist groups.

“Air Force military personnel are prohibited from actively advocating supremacist, extremist, or criminal gang doctrine, ideology, or causes,” the branch’s instruction manual says. “Members who actively participate in such groups or activities are subject to adverse action.”

Kirby told The Post that Air Force commanders have several disciplinary actions to choose from when disciplining an airman found to violate that policy.

“When Airmen fall short of this expectation, they are held accountable,” she said in an email. “Each case is evaluated based on the facts presented, and commanders have a variety of administrative and/or disciplinary actions they can administer based on the findings of the case.”

