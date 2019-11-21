The irony wasn’t lost on Sandra Gordon, 65, who told NOLA.com that the experience was “humiliating.”

“We were watching people being whipped, being shot in the head, their children being sold away from them,” she said. “And then you shut down this movie, this emotional movie, and come to me about a ticket dispute? It felt like the 1800s again in 2019.”

This week, AMC Theatres apologized for the incident and fired the three employees involved, WDSU reported. The company has also agreed to meet a list of demands set out by the 504 Queens, including giving up to 20,000 free tickets to “Harriet” to all local high school students so that they can learn about Tubman’s life.

The group had made plans to see “Harriet” during the film’s opening weekend earlier this month. Gordon told NOLA.com that the women were sitting in their assigned seats when another group of moviegoers walked in late, noticed that the seats were taken, and left. A few minutes later, she said, a theater employee showed up and demanded to see her ticket, insisting that Gordon must be in the wrong seat.

When Gordon handed over her ticket, which showed that she was in the correct seat, the employee left. But shortly afterward, the kitchen manager came out and paused the movie, she said. Everyone in the theater turned to look as the manager began berating her in full view of the other patrons, claiming that Gordon had been cursing and acting disrespectful toward the employee who asked about her ticket.

Naturally, other moviegoers weren’t happy about the interruption. One bystander, Brandon Mayo, told NOLA.com that people who hadn’t witnessed Gordon’s interaction with the ticket-checker automatically assumed that she had done something wrong.

“Some people yelled, ‘Take her out of here.’ As if she had done something to make them cut the movie off,” he said. “I’m sure it was embarrassing.”

After about five to seven minutes, the outlet reported, the theater turned down the lights again and the movie resumed. But a third employee came out and, again, demanded that Gordon show him her ticket to prove she was in the correct seat.

“I just wonder: If I was a white lady, would all of this have occurred?” Gordon told NOLA.com.

Frustrated by what they saw as racial profiling, the women complained to the theater’s manager and received refunds, but no apology. So the group’s lawyer, Alison McCrary, followed up with a letter to AMC Theatres’ corporate headquarters.

“My client felt threatened by each AMC staff member who approached her and many witnesses in the theater, both white and black, shared that they feel it was racially motivated,” she wrote, according to WDSU.

The letter included a list of demands: 504 Queens wanted a written apology for Gordon and asked for the three employees who interrupted the film to be fired, but they also wanted staffers to undergo mandatory anti-racism and unconscious bias training. And the group suggested that AMC Theatres could make amends by contributing to their charitable work.

Since part of 504 Queens’ mission is to help low-income families, the women asked the theater to donate all its box-office and concession profits from Black Friday, which are estimated to be somewhere between $5,000 to $8,000, to their program that provides holiday meals to people in need. Additionally, they suggested that AMC Theatres could donate 400 movie passes to 504 Queens’ mentoring program, so that members who volunteer with at-risk young people could take their mentees.

In a letter shared with WDSU and NOLA.com, the company’s attorneys agreed to all eight of the group’s requests, and set aside two days this month when any high school student in the New Orleans area can attend a screening of “Harriet” without charge.

“We apologize for the several missteps and misunderstandings on behalf of our management and film crew that evening, to the serious and justified disappointment of the women you represent,” wrote Kevin Connor, the general counsel and senior vice president for AMC Theatres.

Gordon, who witnessed the civil rights movement firsthand while growing up in segregated New Orleans, hopes that the free screenings help students to understand how far African Americans have come, even as her own experience at the theater demonstrates how much progress still has to be made.

“I want them to realize that the struggles of the people who came before them gave them the freedom that they have, to eat and drink where they want to without harassment, and to vote in elections,” she told NOLA.com. “I want them to realize how hard people fought for that.”

The incident is the second time in recent months that AMC Theatres has been accused of racial discrimination. In April, the company publicly apologized to a black Arizona mortgage broker who said that he was escorted out of a showing of “Captain Marvel” by a manager who falsely accused him of sneaking in without a ticket.

