“Plaintiffs have clearly shown that, absent injunctive relief, they will suffer the irreparable harm of being executed under a potentially unlawful procedure before their claims can be fully adjudicated,” wrote Chutkan, an Obama appointee.

Barr this summer announced plans to resume the federal death penalty under a new lethal injection protocol, saying the Justice Department “owe[s] it to the victims and their families” to carry out executions after years of languishing. A federal execution has not been carried out since 2003; the Obama administration said in 2011 that it couldn’t execute prisoners because it did not have access to the drugs necessary for lethal injection.

But under the new plan, Barr proposed a simplified method of lethal injection using a single drug, pentobarbital, rather than using a three-drug cocktail.

The problem with this policy, Chutkan wrote, is that appears to contradict the Federal Death Penalty Act’s requirement that death row inmates be executed “in the manner prescribed by the state of conviction.” Creating a uniform federal method is beyond the attorney general’s authority, the judge said.

“The FDPA provides no exceptions to this rule,” Chutkan wrote, “and does not contemplate the establishment of a separate federal execution procedure.”

A spokeswoman for the Justice Department declined to comment on the ruling.

