But none of that was relevant, prosecutor Brian Dickey said during his closing arguments on Thursday.

“This case is about being strangled to death,” he said, according to the Guardian. “You can’t consent to your own murder.”

Jurors agreed, unanimously ruling on Friday that the 27-year-old man charged in the case was guilty of murder. In accordance with New Zealand’s privacy laws, he has not been publicly identified.

The three-week trial, which hinged on the question of whether Millane was deliberately slain or if her death in Auckland, New Zealand, was a tragic accident that occurred during a night of rough sex, prompted intense reactions from people who objected to the focus on the victim’s sexual history, and the sensational tabloid stories that ensued. Many pointed out the irony of having the defendant’s identity suppressed while deeply personal aspects of his victim’s life were revealed in the international press, and argued that suggesting Millane’s sexual preferences contributed to her death was victim-blaming at its worst.

enjoying sex didn’t kill her. Being a member of BDSM sites didn’t kill her. Liking rough or kinky sex didn’t kill her. Solo travelling didn’t kill her. Enjoying life as a young, single woman didn’t kill her. Stop blaming women and girls for their murders. #GraceMillane https://t.co/VgRggcz8oc — Sophie Martyn (@sophmartyn) November 20, 2019

As The Washington Post’s Cleve R. Wootson Jr. previously reported, Millane went missing last December after graduating from college and embarking on a trip around the world. Her travels took her first to the mountains of Peru, and then to Auckland, where she spent a few days exploring the city’s sights before her constant updates on social media suddenly came to a stop.

When they didn’t hear from her on her birthday, Dec. 2, Millane’s family grew alarmed and contacted the police. Six days later, investigators found her body stuffed inside a suitcase that was buried in a remote part of the Waitakere Ranges, a densely-forested park outside the city. Bruises around her neck revealed that she had been strangled.

Authorities soon arrested Millane’s Tinder date, who she matched with shortly after arriving in Auckland. According to the New Zealand Herald, closed-circuit television footage showed the two meeting up for drinks on Dec. 1, then returning to the man’s hotel apartment. Early the next morning, the suspect searched Google for “large bags near me,” “rigor mortis,” “flesh-eating birds” and “Waitakere Ranges” before taking lewd photos of Millane’s body and watching pornographic videos on his phone.

Later on Dec. 2, Millane’s 22nd birthday, the man went out to buy a suitcase and cleaning supplies. After moving her remains to the trunk of a rental car, he went on a date with another woman from Tinder, then returned to the hotel to hire a carpet cleaner. The next day, he drove out to the Waitakere Ranges and buried the suitcase containing her body.

Though the man initially denied bringing the 21-year-old backpacker back to the hotel, he later changed his story, telling police that Millane brought up the erotic romance novel and movie “Fifty Shades of Grey" and asked him to choke her while they were having sex. Afterward, he claimed, he went to the bathroom and fell asleep in the shower, then woke up the next morning to find her dead.

During the trial this month, the suspect’s attorneys insisted that he never meant to kill Millane, and had “freaked out” and “reacted badly” after accidentally strangling her, the Herald reported. In an attempt to prove the choking was consensual, they read statements from one of Millane’s former sexual partners and one of her female friends, testifying that she was into BDSM and rough sex and “enjoyed her partner putting his hands around her neck."

The defense team also presented evidence that Millane was active on the online sexual fetish communities Whiplr and FetLife, but argued that she and the suspect were both inexperienced when it came to BDSM. That, coupled with the fact that both were inebriated, had led to a disastrous accident, they contended.

But those claims were undercut by the testimony of another woman who described how the suspect almost suffocated her to death during a Tinder date, sitting on her face and holding her down so she couldn’t move or breathe. “He’s a sociopath,” she said, according to the Herald.

Prosecutors also cast doubt on the claim that the defendant had unintentionally taken things too far in a moment of passion, pointing out that strangling someone takes “sustained effort and strength,” and that it’s extremely rare for consensual choking to result in death.

According to the Guardian, a forensic pathologist testified that it would have taken five to 10 minutes for Millane to die, and she first would have gone limp and passed out. By continuing to choke her even after she fell unconscious, the suspect demonstrated “reckless intent,” Dickey said.

“This isn’t a little bit of sex gone wrong,” he told the jury. “There is powerful evidence in this case that Grace was murdered … because the person doing that must have known that they were hurting her, causing her harm, that might well cause her death, but they were reckless and carried on, and she died.”

Two incredibly strong parents give a statement after their daughter’s murderer is convicted. #GraceMillane pic.twitter.com/mMZ10NeeMi — Jamie Ensor (@JamieEnsor) November 22, 2019

Millane’s parents wept as the guilty verdict was read out loud in court on Friday, the Herald reported.

“This will be with us for the rest of our lives,” her father, David Millane, told reporters. “We must return home and try to pick up the pieces of our lives and our day-to-day without our beloved Grace.”

A sentencing hearing is slated for February.

