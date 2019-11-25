But moments after Williams arrived, someone opened fire, killing the 62-year-old sheriff and setting off a manhunt that lasted late into the night. Eventually, police said, 18-year-old William Chase Johnson went back to the gas station, gun in hand, and turned himself in.

Johnson, the son of a sheriff’s deputy in neighboring Montgomery County, was charged with murder and made his first court appearance Monday morning. A judge ordered him held without bond, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. It was unclear whether he had retained an attorney.

Although the details surrounding the shooting remained murky, the killing of Williams reverberated throughout the state, which has experienced a recent spike in fatal shootings of officers, and underscored the threat of gun violence facing law enforcement nationwide, from small communities such as Hayneville to major metropolitan areas.

“We’re in shock. It’s going to take a lot to get over this,” said Sandy Harrell, a co-owner of the Hayneville QV who said he has known Williams for more than five decades. “Everybody looked up to him.”

Williams is one of at least five law enforcement officers in Alabama who were killed by gunfire in 2019, by far the most the state has recorded in any year over the past decade, according data from the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks officers’ deaths. Between 2010 and 2018, the total number of officers killed by hostile gunfire in Alabama was four, according to the database, with no more than one such death in any year.

Nationwide, at least 42 law enforcement officers have died of gunfire in the line of duty in 2019, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Williams appears to be the highest-ranking officer shot and killed this year.

At this point last year, 48 officers had been fatally shot nationwide, according to the database. In 2017, the number was 42. And at this point in 2016, the year a sniper gunned down five police officers in Dallas, 60 officers had lost their lives to non-accidental gunfire.

Williams, who stood a towering 6-foot-6, was known affectionately as “Big John” in the area where he spent about four decades working in public safety.

Harrell, the QV co-owner, described him as a close friend and a selfless community leader who went out of his way to check in on local businesses and schools during his patrols. People in the county often knew he was coming by the sound of the horn on his squad car, which had a unique “beep, beep,” Harrell told The Washington Post.

“That’s how he made his presence known,” Harrell said. “I’m going to miss that.”

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation released few details about the events leading up to Williams’s death and declined to comment on the case Monday.

According to Harrell, it was common for people to gather at the gas station, which sits at the center of the town of approximately 10,000. But the night Williams was shot, an unusually large crowd had formed outside the building. Neighbors were hearing music from blocks away, Harrell said.

“It was more than normal,” Harrell told The Post, saying he wasn’t at the gas station but heard the account from employees. “They were blocking gas pumps and taking over the parking lot.”

Harrell said a neighbor called Williams to disband the group. Williams would have known well how to de-escalate the situation if things got tense, he added. “He had done it many times.”

A man who said he witnessed the shooting told the Montgomery Advertiser that Williams was gunned down as he approached a pickup truck and ask someone inside to turn the music down.

“I don't understand it,” Charles Benson told the newspaper. “The sheriff is gone over loud music? It just don't seem right."

Police canvassed the area for the suspect, who fled the scene. Hours later, just after midnight, Johnson surrendered, according to police. A police spokesman told local media the teenager had a handgun with him at the time. Johnson had been arrested in August on charges of possessing brass knuckles and being a minor in possession of alcohol, according to Al.com.

Williams’s death drew an outpouring of support from law enforcement officials throughout Alabama, as well as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R), who called him “a consummate professional and pillar of his community.”

The sheriff was elected by a majority as a Democratic sheriff in 2010. The predominantly African American Lowndes County has an estimated population of just under 10,000, according to census data, and notably protested then-Gov. Bob Riley’s appointment in 2007 of a white law enforcement officer to replace its deceased sheriff.

One of Williams’s career highlights was the arrest of Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, or H. Rap Brown, a former Black Panther who was convicted of killing a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy and injuring another in Atlanta in 2000.

“Sheriff Williams always wanted to make a difference in his community,” his biography page reads, “and felt there was no better way to help his communidy than to protect and serve them in law enforcement.”

Lateshia Beachum contributed to this report.

