Palma escaped the 18-story structure by jumping between floors as the steel and concrete from the upper floors came crashing down around him. The Oct. 12 catastrophe left three workers dead and dozens of others injured.

Two days later, as he was recovering, federal immigration agents arrested Palma while he was fishing at a national wildlife refuge.

Palma was not authorized to work in the United States and had been fighting a removal order since 2016. He was scheduled to check in with ICE in mid-November.

Palma, who worked construction in New Orleans for 17 years, had repeatedly reported safety issues at the Hard Rock site to supervisors and was always told to go back to work, according to his lawyers, who helped him file a complaint with the Labor Department.

The day before the collapse, his lawyers said, he told some of his co-workers that he noticed the floor underneath him was moving, as if being shaken in an earthquake. When they discussed what happened later, they were within earshot of several supervisors, according to his lawyers.

Shortly after the incident, Palma spoke in a video interview with a Spanish-language news outlet about the collapse and his escape, and joined a lawsuit with other injured workers against the contractors and developers.

After spending weeks at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement staging facility in Alexandria, La., Palma was put on a Friday morning deportation flight to Honduras, ICE acting press secretary Bryan D. Cox confirmed to The Washington Post Saturday.

Cox called claims that Palma was targeted for speaking out about the conditions at the construction “false” and “wildly irresponsible.”

“Mr. Ramirez-Palma’s latest application for a stay of removal had already been denied by ICE on Oct. 3, more than a week prior to the incident cited by his supporters,” Cox said in an emailed statement.

The New Orleans Worker Center for Racial Justice, which is assisting Palma with his Occupational Safety and Health Administration labor case, said Friday that Palma’s deportation “leaves every one of us less safe.”

“The next time a building collapses, we will wonder if it could have been prevented if our federal agencies had prioritized answers and accountability for the survivors of the Hard Rock, we will wonder if the same bad actors are to blame, and we will wonder if potential whistleblowers kept silent because they saw what happened to Joel,” NOWCRJ Spokesman Julien Burns said in a statement to The Post.

Days before Palma’s deportation, the secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission asked the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, to release him and stop his deportation proceedings.

In a letter to New Orleans Field Office Director William P. Joyce, LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said Palma was a “crucial witness” in the ongoing investigation.

“His detention and pending deportation hamper the ongoing investigations,” Dejoie wrote in the letter obtained by The Post. “If he is deported, the public may never know what key information is being deported with him. The investigations will undoubtedly suffer.”

Agents from the Fish and Wildlife Service questioned Palma as he was fishing at the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge. When he was unable to show them a valid driver’s license, they called Border Patrol agents, who arrested him.

Palma’s deportation is a striking illustration of the Trump administration’s aggressive crackdown on undocumented immigrants. In New Orleans, where the Latino population has more than doubled in the past two decades, activists and lawyers said they believe it has had a chilling effect on immigrant laborers, potentially discouraging them from cooperating with investigators, as The Post has reported.

His arrest also raised questions about the status of a long-standing agreement between the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor. Under the agreement, which was crafted during the Obama administration, ICE is not supposed to arrest workers who are involved in disputes that are being investigated by the Department of Labor.

Eli Rosenberg contributed to this report.

