By midday Saturday, a girl and boy, both five years old, had been found dead three miles downstream, said Sheriff’s Lieutenant Virgil Dodd. But he said officials are hopeful they can rescue the last girl alive as 30 people continue searching on foot.

The vehicle’s passengers were parents with their children and other young relatives on the way to see family, according to Dodd.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix had warned Friday of flooding in Gila County, urging people to stay alert “even in locations not receiving rain.”

“Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall,” the NWS said.

Signs at Tonto Creek cautioned against entering during flooding, Dodd said, adding that Tonto Creek’s waters will keep rising throughout Saturday.

“There are people that do like to challenge Mother Nature when it comes to creeks and weather,” he said. “We’d like to remind the public … when they see these signs, it’s very dangerous to attempt to cross.”

The sheriff’s office has not identified those involved.

