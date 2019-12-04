Racked with guilt, the 68-year-old pulled over. He had been driving at about 55 mph, and he found the bushy-tailed creature alive but unconscious on the shoulder of the road. Boroditsky scooped it up and placed it in the back seat of his Hyundai.

Only later did he learn that his passenger was not a beloved household pet but a young female coyote — a mix-up that could have ended extremely badly.

“Wild animals are not docile, especially when they’re scared,” Zoé Nakata, the executive director of Manitoba’s Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre, told The Washington Post. “So we’re very lucky that everyone was safe.”

Boroditsky told the Winnipeg Free Press that he worried a wild animal would kill the injured creature if he left it alone on the roadside. When he arrived at work on Nov. 27, he told a co-worker, who went out to his car, then immediately came rushing back to tell him that the “dog” calmly splayed out across the floor was no cuddly family pet.

“I thought it was a German shepherd or a husky,” Boroditsky told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. “I didn’t think it was a wild animal.”

Shocked, he tried to contact conservation officers, but wasn’t able to reach anyone before morning. In the meantime, the coyote woke up and made itself at home in the Hyundai. Amazingly, it didn’t tear up the car or leave any messes, preferring to rest its long snout on the collection of road maps in the back seat.

“I was petting it,” Boroditsky told the CBC.

Nakata told The Post that conservation officers were eventually able to remove the coyote from the car and coax it into a kennel. The animal was “in a state of shock” and very lethargic, she said, which accounted for its unusual behavior.

“The fact that it didn’t resist just goes to show it was pretty banged up,” she said.

The coyote has been recuperating at Wildlife Haven ever since. Officials found that it had sustained some head trauma and had scrapes on its face and legs, but no broken bones. Over the course of the past week, the animal has been “perking up, day by day” as it regains its strength and appetite, Nakata said.

The center hopes that the coyote will be healthy enough in about a week to be released back into the wild, in a spot far from any roads. In the meantime, they’re warning others that putting a large predatory mammal in the back seat of your car isn’t a good idea.

“Our message is, if people do find a coyote on the side of the road, do not pick it up,” Nataka said. “The best thing to do is call authorities and the experts.”

