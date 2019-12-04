By Reis Thebault closeReis ThebaultNational and breaking news reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 4, 2019 at 8:29 PM ESTThe Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to reports of a shooter. The incident began at about 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time, according to a tweet posted by the joint base. Joint base security responded to the reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, they said. All access points and gates were closed indefinitely.This story is developing.ADADcomments2 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy