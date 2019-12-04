“Is that why you were late?” a smiling Johnson asks Macron in the 25-second clip first shared by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau chimes in.

Hours before the reception, Trump had turned what were “expected to be brief photo opportunities” with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Macron and Trudeau into “his own personal daytime cable show,” as The Washington Post reported. Trump argued with Macron and needled Trudeau over Canada’s NATO spending.

“Trump pronounced, prodded and pushed America’s allies into a state of unbalance — seizing the global stage to both bully and banter, all while keeping himself at the center of attention,” The Post’s Ashley Parker, Philip Rucker and Michael Birnbaum wrote, noting that the three impromptu news conferences ended up spanning two hours.

At the Tuesday evening reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II inside the palace’s Green Drawing Room, none of the three leaders — who appeared not to know they were on camera — mentioned Trump by name.

After Trudeau’s comments, Macron can been seen replying inaudibly and gesturing.

“You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” an animated Trudeau later tells the group.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Suggestions that their conversation came in reference to Trump’s behavior sparked pointed commentary and derision on social media. By early Wednesday the video, which reportedly came from a CBC producer who caught the moment on a TV pool feed, had been watched roughly 4 million times.

“Can’t get over this video, both for the fact that POTUS hates the thought of anyone laughing at him and for the fact that he long used ‘other countries are laughing at us’ as an attack against his predecessors,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted.

When you’re decompressing after Thanksgiving with your racist uncle https://t.co/YuksWMqdnQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 4, 2019

