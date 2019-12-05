A female employee of Regent Jewelers in nearby Coral Gables was injured, that city’s police force said. Her status was not immediately clear, Chief Ed Hudak told reporters.

Coral Gables police received a silent holdup alarm from the jewelry store around 4:15 p.m., Hudak said. In the 90 seconds before officers arrived, he said two people exchanged gunfire with the store owner.

AD

Some bullets reached city hall across the street, and one hit a window, Hudak said. Employees were locked down, he said, and none were injured.

AD

The robbers fled north in a truck and abducted a UPS truck and its driver at gunpoint while the driver was making a delivery in Coral Gables, Hudak said.

Several police cars chased the UPS truck on a highway in Broward County before the truck became mired in traffic, video shows. When the truck stopped, officers swarmed it with their guns drawn. First responders later carried a stretcher from the truck to an ambulance.

“This is what dangerous people do to get away," Hudak said. "And this is what people will do to avoid capture.”

AD

Hudak said he did not know whether the people succeeded in taking anything from the jewelry store.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are helping police with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read more:

AD