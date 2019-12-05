AD

Justice was briefed on the matter by Secretary Sandy, who in a Wednesday letter to DCR employees, announced that several employees had been suspended.

“It is distasteful, hurtful, disturbing, highly insensitive and completely inappropriate,” Sandy wrote in a memo obtained by The Post. “It betrays the professionalism I have seen time and time again displayed and practiced by our brave correctional employees.”

In his letter, Sandy did not discuss how or when the photo came to his attention. The photo, provided to The Post with faces of the participants already blurred out, is labeled as DCR “Basic Training Class #18″ that took place from Oct. 21 to Nov. 27.

The photo does not include names of the employees pictured or indicate information about the setting. A caption on the photo provided by DMAPS reads “Hail Byrd!”

It’s unclear whom “Byrd” references, though West Virginia Public Broadcasting notes it could be a nod to U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd, a West Virginia Democrat who died in 2010. In his youth, Byrd was an “exalted cyclops,” or chief leader, of the Ku Klux Klan, according to The Post’s obituary of Byrd — although he left the group and later apologized for his association with it.

Sandy wrote that the department had informed faith leaders and community leaders of the incident and sought their feedback on the issue, including “recommended changes or additions to our training programs.”

