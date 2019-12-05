Without making a fuss, Montgomery agreed to leave with Jason Bragg McIntosh, despite the restraining order she had against him.

“She was terrified, but my assumption was she has just been caught doing something behind her husband’s back, not that she was scared for her life,” one of the men at the table, Brad Norred, said in a Facebook post Tuesday recounting the last time Montgomery was seen alive.

“I didn’t know she had a restraining order, or was going through a divorce, none of it,” he said. “I watched her walk away, terrified, and knew nothing. None of us did, but we were the last group of people to see her alive.”

Security footage showed Montgomery, 31, walk out of the restaurant with 45-year-old McIntosh, who then allegedly drove her to a parking lot of an athletic complex in Mountain Brook, a suburb of Birmingham, AL.com reported. Police say McIntosh shot his wife several times, hitting her in the back and in the head. He surrendered and turned himself in to police this week, and was formally charged with capital murder Wednesday, Mountain Brook police said in a statement.

The alleged murder brought a tragic end to the violent relationship that Montgomery had been trying to leave. It also came just months after Bragg, who was then a police officer, shot her in the arm, but escaped any charges.

“It’s unfortunate that a beautiful young lady has lost her life to such a senseless act of domestic violence,'' Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr told AL.com.

McIntosh’s attorney, Tommy Spina, did not immediately return a request for comment early Thursday.

Still newlyweds, Montgomery and McIntosh celebrated their New York wedding on Feb. 2. The couple posed for photos in their wedding garb around the city, kissing in the middle of a busy intersection and laughing as they walked hand-in-hand up subway station stairs in Times Square.

With long blond hair and a warm smile, Montgomery often wrote about fitness and fashion on her social media accounts. In her younger years, she’d been a cheerleader and could still do tumbling stunts on a trampoline. A college friend told WBRC she was "this weird, amazing person who marched to the beat of her own drum” and called her “the light in the room.” Montgomery volunteered with the local humane society and had recently adopted a silver tabby cat named Maya.

“Her bright spirit, compassionate heart, and steadfast love for animals will be profoundly missed,'' Allison Black Cornelius, CEO of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, told AL.com. “She never met a stranger and was a true friend to everyone.”

The man smiling next to the bride in a New York subway stairwell 10 months ago had an unseen dark side. A former police officer in Hoover, Ala., McIntosh resigned in March after a fight between the newlyweds ended with a 911 call. Just 21 days after the wedding, McIntosh and Montgomery got into an argument that escalated until the pair was wrestling over a gun. Amid the chaos, the gun went off and a bullet hit Montgomery in the arm.

Investigators declined to charge McIntosh in the incident after they determined Montgomery had been the aggressor and had control over the gun when it fired, AL.com reported. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office told the publication Montgomery did not want to press charges at the time, though prosecutors recommended misdemeanor charges.

“His best friends were there for him and she didn’t feel like those people who are meant to protect her could be there for her without some sort of a bias happening,” John-Michael Criswell, a friend she met at Belmont University in Nashville, told WBRC.

In March, McIntosh resigned from his job at the Hoover Police Department before the investigation into the incident was completed. Montgomery filed for divorce and the couple sought restraining orders that month. On May 5, McIntosh was arrested again after another fight left his estranged wife covered in scrapes and red marks, AL.com reported.

After McIntosh’s was charged on Wednesday, his attorney suggested to Al.com that both partners were abusive.

“To me, this case stands for the proposition that domestic violence is a real societal problem that is gender neutral and needs to be addressed in any relationship at the first sign of aggression by either party,'' Spina said. “This is all very sad, but also very real.”

Montgomery documented the abuse she endured in social media posts. On Oct. 10, Montgomery posted a selfie on Facebook with the caption “💗Because I’m still here when I shouldn’t be …” She shared frightening text messages and a since-deleted video where McIntosh pointed a gun at her. “It’s one more click and I’m dead,” she wrote in block letters over the footage.

She said in a now-deleted Instagram post saved by WBMA that she had first experienced signs of abuse before the wedding, when McIntosh allegedly strangled her against a brick wall. She posted screen shots of text messages in her Instagram stories, where she called McIntosh a “stalker” and her own “personal hell.”

“You have ruined my life,” she told him.

The 31-year-old social butterfly shared her recovery from the gunshot to her arm with her followers. She gave virtual tours of the “bachelorette pad” she moved into while seeking a divorce. She shared how her rescued kitten, Maya, had been born the same week she’d been shot.

“I think there’s a reason I was pulled to her today,” she wrote on Facebook in October. “Maybe it’s God’s way of showing me that the worst day of my life had a silver lining, because Maya was brought into this world that day for me.”

Goosebumps....My mom and I were just sitting here calculating Maya’s approximate birth date since the shelter didn’t... Posted by Megan Montgomery on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Her arm finally healed and a doctor cleared her for “100% activity” in late November. She celebrated by practicing backflips at a trampoline park. Her last post on Facebook was a photo with her parents and extended family beaming, posed in front of a Christmas tree on Thanksgiving.

