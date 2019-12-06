“We are pleased that PG&E has finally admitted that the victims’ losses exceed $13.5 billion, and that PG&E is responsible for the victim’s losses,” said Robert Julian, an attorney from the firm Baker Hostetler in San Francisco representing victims.
PG&E has faced intense criticism for its response to the wildfires that have ravaged the state in recent years. The company’s power equipment was found to be a factor in multiple destructive fires.
The settlement, if approved, would compensate potentially tens of thousands of individual victims who have had to rebuild after the fires. And it would mark a step forward in the utility’s attempts to emerge from bankruptcy.
“There have been many calls for PG&E to change in recent years,” PG&E president Bill Johnson said in a statement Friday. “PG&E’s leadership team has heard those calls for change and we realize we need to do even more to be a different company now and in the future.”