Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressed that the situation is still “evolving.”

“Obviously, it does appear to be a very significant issue, particularly the scale of those affected at this stage,” Ardern said at a news conference.

White Island is located roughly 30 miles from New Zealand’s North Island in the Bay of Plenty. It is uninhabited, but is often frequented by tourists.

Seven helicopters carrying paramedics have been sent to the island where officials say there are as many as 20 people requiring medical treatment, Newshub reported. Police search and rescue experts are supporting emergency management crews, Ardern told reporters.

“All our thoughts are with those affected at this stage,” she said.

The eruption started shortly after 2 p.m., releasing ash 12,000 feet above the island, the New Zealand Herald reported. Photos of the volcano’s crater rim minutes earlier showed people walking nearby, according to the Herald.

In a series of tweets, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency warned that it continues to be “hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano” and urged people to pay attention to detailed safety advice, adding, “Act on it promptly.”

A volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) December 9, 2019

Brad Scott, a volcanologist with GNS Science in New Zealand, described the eruption as significant.

“It was quite an explosive eruption and significantly impacted the island and the main crater floor area,” Scott told a local radio station, according to Newshub.

Scott added that “there’s not a lot of shelter” on the privately owned island.

“We have significant concern for people that may have been on the island,” he said.

