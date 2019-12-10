The locus of the shooting was thought to be a convenience store near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue, near Sacred Heart School, where staff locked the school down, a spokeswoman told The Washington Post.

Two suspects had barricaded themselves in the store, an official told the New York Times, adding that they were armed with a long rifle.

It was not immediately clear how many victims there were, or if there was more than one officer injured, but New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that his thoughts and prayers are with “the officers shot during this standoff."

“Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities,” Murphy said.

I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 10, 2019

The violence also prompted lockdowns in all 43 of the city’s public schools, Jersey City Board of Education President Sudhan Thomas told local media.

“All students and staff are safe,” the School District of Jersey City said in a statement.

Volleys of gunfire could be heard until about 2 p.m., the Associated Press reported.

“I can hear the gunshots," Andy Patel, who works at a liquor store three blocks away, told AP. "It’s like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. ... The cops were clearing everyone off the streets.”

Special Ops officers from the New York Police Department were also on scene, NYPD said, and New York Mayo Bill de Blasio said the city is “ready to assist in any way we can.”

The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association said in a tweet that “We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers.”

