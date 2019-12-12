Then he heard the crack of gunfire. Bullets whizzed as he ducked under his steering wheel and called 911.

Eventually, SWAT officers rescued Gold. Others weren’t so fortunate.

An hours-long gun battle between two armed attackers and police left six people dead, including one police officer and the two shooters.

Among the other victims were Mindy Ferencz, a 31-year-old mother of three who owned the kosher market with her husband; a store employee identified by police as Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, 49; and Moshe Deutsch, a deli customer who was the 24-year-old son of a prominent Jewish community leader in Brooklyn.

Hundreds gathered in New Jersey’s second-largest city Wednesday night for Ferencz’s funeral. Several men spoke in Yiddish — their voices breaking — over the course of the hour-long service.

Moishe and Mindy Ferencz, known by their neighbors as the “pioneers” who first relocated from Williamsburg to Jersey City, had opened their market to cater to the growing Jewish community, which includes many Hasidic families like theirs who left pricey Brooklyn for cheaper living.

The attackers “started shooting on the street and ran right into the kosher supermarket in the Jewish community,” Gold told The Washington Post. “They definitely targeted the store. They didn’t look around. They had a destination. … They went straight to the store.”

Authorities initially portrayed the Tuesday afternoon shooting as a horrific, if seemingly random, crime. But that picture changed Wednesday with surveillance video that officials said indicated the kosher market had been deliberately marked for violence, raising the specter that the shooting was another in a growing national pattern of anti-Semitic attacks.

“I do believe it is a hate crime,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop (D) said in an interview. “I used the term ‘anti-Semitism,’ and … I do believe that the information that we have at this time supports that.”

Across the Hudson River, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) agreed, calling the killings “an act of terror.”

“This confirms a sad truth, there is a crisis of anti-Semitism gripping this nation,” de Blasio said of the attack that claimed the lives of two New York natives. “And now this threat has reached the doorstep of New York City.”

Investigators would not go as far as the mayors, saying more digging was needed before ascribing a motive.

Authorities said there could have been more victims if two officers working nearby had not rushed to the scene, where they were immediately met with shots from a high-powered rifle. Gregory Ehrie, FBI special agent in charge at the Newark field office, said police also found a pipe bomb capable of exploding in the U-Haul van.

If confirmed as an anti-Semitic attack, Tuesday’s shooting would follow a pair of deadly attacks at U.S. synagogues within the past 14 months: one near San Diego that left one person dead in April, and one in October 2018 at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that claimed 11 lives.

In 2019, anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City rose 63 percent, according to the New York Police Department, with a wave of violent crimes against Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn neighborhoods. The Anti-Defamation League similarly said this fall that the United States was on pace for a record number of anti-Semitic incidents this year.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s chief executive, said Wednesday that more investigation into the Jersey City attack was needed but that it appeared to be “another incident in a long line of violent incidents targeting the Jewish community. This hatred is a disease, and right now, we are experiencing an epidemic.”

Tuesday’s killings were reminiscent of a 2015 attack in Paris in which a gunman stormed a kosher supermarket and killed four people, all of them Jewish. As with that attack, which followed the massacre at Charlie Hebdo magazine, the shooting at Jersey City’s kosher market came after an earlier spasm of violence.

Police say the attackers began Tuesday’s killings at a local cemetery, fatally shooting veteran Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals — a father of five — who had approached a U-Haul van because it had been reported stolen and linked to a weekend homicide. The assailants then slowly drove the van for five minutes to the kosher market on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, which is next to a synagogue, across the street from a Catholic school and down the block from a mosque.

The attack set off a lengthy gun battle with police. By the end of the day, six people would be dead, and the Jewish community on both sides of the Hudson River would be in mourning. The bodies of the attackers — David Anderson, 47, and an accomplice, identified by police as Francine Graham, 50 — were recovered amid the wreckage of the store, which was littered with shattered glass and hundreds of ammunition casings.

Jersey City is more affordable than nearby New York and has easy access to the city via public transportation. A subway ride to the city across the Hudson is typically a 20-minute commute. It was historically a manufacturing town and did not have a significant ultra-Orthodox community. But that has changed over the past decade, as Brooklyn-based Hasidic families, priced out of gentrifying neighborhoods like Williamsburg, moved to the other side of the river.

And they can’t just pack their bags and move, Yoseph Rapaport, a Yiddish podcaster from Brooklyn told The Post. “They need boys schools, girls schools, Judaica book stores, a synagogue — all the accoutrements that come with having a vibrant Jewish community,” he said.

A predominantly African American neighborhood in Jersey City emerged as a good option because it was close to Brooklyn.

“I moved here from Borough Park because it was affordable and not too far from my family,” Usher Levy, 24, said in front of the boarded-up kosher market. “This is very tragic. We never had an incident before where Jews were targeted. We felt safe and comfortable. Now we have second thoughts about it.”

Fulop, who is Jewish, called Jersey City “the golden door to America” and said that “hate and anti-Semitism have never had a place” here.

In 2017, Fulop told the New York Times he took pride in Jersey City’s increasing diversity; yet the influx of young ultra-Orthodox families provoked tension between newcomers and longtime residents.

At a news conference Wednesday, the state’s attorney general, Gurbir S. Grewal, called the attack an affront to America’s multicultural values — especially Jersey City’s.

“It’s a city of Chinese grocers and Indian shopkeepers and recent college graduates, all striving for a better life in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty,” he said.

Victoria Ferencz said Wednesday that she was not sure whether her son would reopen his market and was at a loss why anyone would have targeted it — or her family.

“Nobody,” she said, “had anything against them.”

Rabbi David Niederman, executive director of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, said he was in “shock and disbelief” after the shooting.

The Jersey City Jewish community, which includes many individuals who were once part of his Williamsburg congregation, “was living in peace with the rest of the community there,” Niederman said he had thought. “Unfortunately, very fast it became clear that was a big mistake.”

“This is something that is killing everyone,” Niederman added. “The guy who hates the Jew, hates everyone who is not the same as he thinks he has to be.”

Photos from the scene of a deadly shooting in Jersey City share Share Email this link Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn View Photos View Photos Next Image Dec. 11, 2019 | Responders work to clean up the scene following a shooting that left multiple people dead at the JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City, N.J. (Kevin Hagen/AP)

Paul reported from New York, Witte from Washington. Sarah Pulliam Bailey in New York; and Hannah Knowles, Katie Mettler, Reis Thebault, Frances Stead Sellers, Julie Tate, Alice Crites and Mark Berman in Washington contributed to this report.

