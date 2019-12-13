The pedestrian, later identified as 47-year-old Rufino Miranda, was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries, LAPD said in a news alert Wednesday.

Police are now offering a $50,000 reward for information that might lead to the suspect who hit and killed Miranda as he was crossing the street in South Los Angeles around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video of the incident LAPD described as “gruesome” was captured by a nearby security camera.

“It’s not right,” Patricia Bojorquez, a South Los Angeles resident, told CBS Los Angeles. “You don’t just leave someone like that, hit them and leave them like that. ”

Neighbors told the TV station that cars are known to speed down that stretch of Avalon Boulevard, where Miranda was struck at 81st Street.

Motorists in California are required by law to stop and offer help in the event of a crash that results in injury or death.

Car-centric Los Angeles, the second-most populous city in the U.S., has for years been among the cities with the most pedestrian deaths, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data. In 2017, pedestrians accounted for nearly half of all traffic fatalities in Los Angeles, according to a NHTSA report.

In 2015, the Los Angeles City Council created a trust fund to reward residents who come forward with crime-solving information with up to $50,000 in cases of fatal crashes.

