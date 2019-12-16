But then, she received an abrupt order from the school’s principal, Patricia Catania. The black history lessons had to stop, Liriano says she was told, in an exchange that sent shock waves around the community in 2018. As students organized protests, some faculty accused Catania, who is white, of racial discrimination.

Yet, Catania insists that it’s those teachers — not her — who were motivated by racism. In a lawsuit filed this summer against Liriano, two other teachers and their union, the administrator charged that she was the target of a “maligning, malevolent, and racist campaign” to replace her with a black principal at Bronx Intermediate School 224.

AD

AD

“Calling me a racist is not unlike calling Mahatma Gandhi a violent man — there are just no facts to support the charge,” Catania said in a sworn declaration filed alongside the suit. “However, none of this mattered to my cancellers. They decided I had to go, and that was that.”

Now, Liriano and other teachers have sued Catania, charging earlier this month that the principal — who has since been demoted — racially discriminated against faculty of color at the school in the Bronx’s Mott Haven neighborhood.

The spat over Black History Month “brought to light what she was doing to us, but there was so much more: harassment, retaliation, targeting teachers of color,” Liriano told The Washington Post. “She tried to spin the whole thing as if we were the racists, when she was the racist one.”

AD

Catania, who worked a stint at I.S. 224 early on in her career, had already faced accusations of racism before she returned to lead the middle school.

AD

In 2013, while she was the principal of a high school on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, former teachers at that institution sent a letter to the city’s education officials, saying that the majority of the school’s black staff “does not have a voice and are targeted for excess,” according to the New York Daily News. City officials later determined these claims were unfounded. (Catania’s attorney, Anthony Gentile, denied that the investigation ever happened.)

In late 2016, she started as the principal at I.S. 224, where over 95 percent of students are black or Latino. Almost from the start of her tenure, Liriano said, Catania clashed with staff. The principal began issuing critical evaluations of longtime teachers of color, while praising less experienced white instructors who had struggled in the classroom.

AD

While the two were initially friendly, the relationship soured as Liriano, who headed the local union chapter, began helping some of her colleagues file grievances about their reviews. It was then, Liriano said, that she started hearing about what the principal was saying in private.

AD

At one point, the teachers’ suit says, Catania allegedly said that all black math teachers were “incompetent” and only good at disciplining their students.

Gentile, who denies those comments were ever made, insists that Catania had simply been following a mandate to turn the “failing school” around and weed out the underperforming teachers.

The conflict between the two came to a head on Feb. 7, 2018, when the principal told Liriano to stop her classes on the Harlem Renaissance.

AD

As Catania describes it, Liriano was teaching without a lesson plan, in violation of her contract, in addition to using a “historically incorrect and pedagogically outdated project list.” Liriano had not fit the lessons into English class goals, the principal told her, or formulated plans for English language learners or students with disabilities.

AD

When she was confronted, “Ms. Liriano immediately went on a loud tirade throughout the hallway and main office of the school, screaming words to the effect that I could not tell her she could not teach Black History,” Catania said in the sworn statement.

But Liriano tells a different story. The teacher said she gave the principal her lesson plans for the entire unit — not just individual lessons — and was nonetheless censured. It was important to teach students about their heritage, she said, as she had been doing for the past 14 years at the school.

AD

Liriano carried on anyway, and when the principal spotted two sixth-graders with a poster of Lena Horne, the celebrated black singer, she confiscated the project. (Gentile said the students had been sent by Liriano during class time to grab the posters, which contained loose, dangerous staples.)

AD

News of that incident quickly got out, and Liriano and another instructor, math teacher Jacinth Scott, were quoted days later in New York media, on Feb. 10, 2018, calling Catania and her behavior “racist."

That week, students and other teachers and arrived at school wearing all black, in solidarity with Liriano. Others circulated a petition defending the longtime language arts teacher, arguing she should be allowed to continue teaching black history.

AD

They ended up on TV, carrying signs that said, “Black Minds Matter.” The Rev. Al Sharpton got pulled in and called the situation “a disgrace and an insult.” Catania, for her part, was featured on the cover of the Daily News, above a jarring headline: “Reading, Writing & Racism.”

By June 2018, six teachers of color and the assistant principal were so frustrated with the state of the school that they had all left their jobs at I.S. 224, Liriano told The Post. Eventually, she and the others followed.

AD

Things appeared to quiet down, as Catania was then demoted in June to a post at a different school while she was still under investigation from the New York City school system. That same month, however, she filed a $22 million lawsuit against three black teachers and the union, accusing them of waging a campaign to portray her as a racist.

AD

“There is literally not a racist thought in my head, nor a racist molecule in my body, nor have I ever made a racist comment, or acted in a racist manner in my life,” she said in a sworn deposition on Sept. 29.

In an interview with The Post, Gentile, her lawyer, went a step further, saying the teachers had discriminated against Catania by allegedly seeking to get her booted from her job.

“She’s been portrayed as the villain, but she’s really the victim here,” he told The Post. “It was racism, pure and simple, [even though] some people may not see her as sympathetic as when this happens to a brown-skinned person.”

AD

In a letter to a Bronx County Supreme Court judge on Dec. 6, Gentile said that the teachers and union had made false statements to the media and organized disruptive protests, in which the principal received death threats and was chased down the street.

AD

Most notably, he said, a “group of thuggish goons” from the union, the United Federation of Teachers, had invaded her school, congregating at the main office and making threatening statements to Catania.

It was “as if this was the 1940′s and they were Longshoremen or Teamsters,” the letter said. “One can well imagine how frightful and fearsome this all must have been to a 50-year-old woman who is but 5′2."

Earlier this month, Liriano and two other staffers, plus two representatives from their union responded by suing New York City schools and their former boss for $8 million, charging that Catania created a “racially hostile work environment,” in addition to retaliating and discriminating against the instructors.

AD

“We were just emotionally distressed by the harassment, the retaliation, the unjust animosity she had towards us,” Liriano told The Post.

Jeanne Mirer, a lawyer for the teachers, was more blunt.