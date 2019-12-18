Mayor Steven Fulop (D) on Tuesday said Terrell-Paige should step down because of her comments, in which she asked whether people were brave enough to explore the “message” the two shooters were sending on Dec. in the city’s Greenville neighborhood.

“My opinion is she should resign,” wrote Fulop, who is Jewish. “That type of language has no place in our schools and no place amongst elected officials. Imagine she said this about any other community — what would the reaction be? The same standard should apply here.”

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) echoed Fulop’s sentiment a few hours later: “We will not let anti-Semitism and hate go unchallenged in our communities,” he wrote on Twitter. “In light of Ms. Terrell-Paige’s comments, I urge her to immediately resign from the Jersey City Board of Education.”

Terrell-Paige’s comments, which appear to have been deleted, came in response to a column on the political news website Insider N.J. about a vigil led by faith and civic leaders in response to the shootings, NJ.com reported.

The attack in the Jewish-run grocery store killed the store’s co-owner, an employee and a customer, while Jewish children hid in the community center upstairs. Jersey City historically has been a black community, but Jewish families have been moving there in recent years as housing costs in Brooklyn rise.

Police and other officials have said that the shooting is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism and that they think the shooters, who were also killed, were anti-Semitic.

Terrell-Paige told Politico N.J. that she did not regret making the Facebook post and that she had not deleted it herself.

