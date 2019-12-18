“They want to Impeach me (I’m not worried!), and yet they were all breaking the law in so many ways,” Trump said in one tweet directed at Democrats. “How can they do that and yet impeach a very successful (Economy Plus) President of the United States, who has done nothing wrong? These people are Crazy!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump hit back at impeachment in a blistering six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), calling the process “spiteful,” “egregious” and “illegal.” The message was not well received by Democratic leaders and other critics, with Pelosi characterizing it as “ridiculous” and “really sick” and journalists noting numerous false claims made by Trump in the letter.

But late on Tuesday, Trump tweeted that the letter had gotten “good marks,” while repeating unfounded claims that the Obama administration “SPIED on” his 2016 campaign.

“Good marks and reviews on the letter I sent to Pelosi today. She is the worst!” the president tweeted. “No wonder with people like her and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, D.C. has been such a mess for so long — and that includes the previous administration who (and now we know for sure) SPIED on my campaign.”

Trump also took aim at a favorite adversary, former FBI director James B. Comey, calling him a “dirty cop” while criticizing again the FBI’s application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser.

“So, if Comey & the top people in the FBI were dirty cops and cheated on the FISA Court, wouldn’t all of these phony cases have to be overturned or dismissed?” Trump tweeted. “They went after me with the Fake Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC, which they illegally presented to FISA.”

As The Post’s Fact Checker reported last week, a report from the Justice Department inspector general disputed GOP claims that a dossier assembled by former British spy Christopher Steele improperly sparked the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. And while the report did find numerous problems with the FBI’s FISA application, it did not find any evidence of political motivation in those errors.

