I talked with Crump recently about his new book, “Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People,” which explores the ways that the U.S. criminal justice system disproportionately kills black people—physically, legally, and socially—and offers bold solutions for responding to racialized forms of state violence.

This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

In “Open Season” you argue that the ongoing systemic injustices inflicted upon black Americans face by the state is most accurately described as “legalized genocide” as opposed to, say, racial discrimination. Why?

My choice to use the language of legalized genocide is intentional. I am unapologetic about that.

The powers that be are slowly—and sometimes not so slowly—killing us with the very laws that are supposed to protect us. I started working on this book in the aftermath of the murder of Michael Brown, Jr., an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014. Fourteen witnesses said that when an officer shot him, he had his hands up.

During the Ferguson uprising, as I saw it, the governor called in the National Guard and they came out in full military gear with assault rifles. It was almost as if they had declared war on this community of color.

After the National Guard was deployed, one young and fearless brother walked right up to a line of guardsman with their assault rifles all trained on him. He practically pushed his face up to the tip of the gun and screamed “Go ahead and kill me now! Kill me now in front of these people and cameras. When the cameras leave you know you’re going to kill us anyway. Kill me now so the world can see!”

This young brother was making a profound point. It is important that the world see how they’re killing us, but not just with bullets in these high-profile police shootings. The world needs to see how they’re killing us every day in every city and in every courtroom with trumped up felony convictions.

It’s like they’re killing us softly—they’re using the law to kill us softly. And this is what “Open Season” is about; it’s the book that the enemies of equality don’t want you to read.

In states like Florida and Tennessee, 1 in 5 Black men are convicted felons. If this trend continues, 1 in 3 men will be a convicted felon in 25 years.

And what happens when you’re a convicted felon? What happens when you are a convicted felon who also happens to be a poor person of color? The result is a slow, methodical, and agonizing death. You often can’t vote or serve on a jury; you no longer qualify for Pell Grants and you probably can’t get a home loan. In some states you can’t get a teaching certificate or a nursing certification. The list goes on.

In some cases, you can’t even get life insurance if you’re a convicted felon who has spent time in prison. It’s like you’re the walking dead without a death certificate.

Although you cite countless ways in which the law has been used to legitimize “legalized genocide,” you believe that the law still constitutes the most effective method of redress. What convinces you that this is the case?

The Constitution of the United States is actually an incredible document. Without our interpretation, though, it is just a collection of dead words on paper. We the people bring this document to life and so it is our responsibility to bring equal justice, equal opportunity, and due process into being. It is our responsibility to ensure that the law applies to everybody equally.

It’s easy to quote the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. It seems that it’s harder to get the powers that be to believe it. You often hear people say, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights - life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” That includes Black and Brown people too, America.

Ben Franklin is thought to have said that democracy is like two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. Liberty is making sure that the lamb is well armed to protest that vote. My goal is to make sure young people of color are well armed to protest the injustices they often face. I want to arm them to protest the school to prison pipeline, to protest voter suppression, to protest environmental racism. Did you know that children living in South Central LA have one-third the lung capacity of children living in Santa Monica? Every chance we get we have to make sure our children are well-armed—armed with truth and armed with the law. Just as it has the power to oppress, the law has the power to emancipate.

You argue that the very foundation of our nation is racist. At the same time, you believe that “our nation can be redeemed and can live up to its promise.” What is the basis of this belief? How are you able to remain grounded in hope?

In “Open Season” I argue that America was a slave-owning nation. Indeed, America used the constitutional justification that blacks were 3/5 of a human being—among others—to reinforce the power of enslavers. And the institution of slavery helped America to become an economic powerhouse on a global scale. Even though we fought the Civil War to abolish slavery, it could be argued that slavery under any other name is mass incarceration. The over-incarceration of Black and Brown people trickles down into rampant police brutality. The police, the prosecutors, the judges, and even the legislators who make these laws are all just pawns. In actuality, it is the rich and powerful titans of industry who are dictating the dynamics that have fueled the prison industrial-complex.

My grandmother taught me about her grandmother, an individual who came through slavery. She said “It was the United States that started slavery and it was the United States that ended slavery.”

This was always profound to me.

I wrote “Open Season” to hold a mirror up to America’s face. I not only endeavored to show the hypocrisy and discrimination, but also to show America that we can do better. We need to keep fighting for right. We need the courage to fight for right no matter what.

As a historian, I am always interested to know which books you’d recommend to young people wanting to learn more about Black freedom struggles in the United States. What tops your list these days?

I would encourage all people—especially young people—to read books like Ibram Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist,” Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow,” and Clyde Ford’s “Think Black.” I also recommend the classics like Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” and “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.”

Throughout your book you pay homage to the legacy of freedom fighters like Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Thurgood Marshall, and many others. It seems like you often reach into the past to find inspiration to sustain yourself in your vocation. What do some of these figures mean to you? Why is being a student of history important to your work?

I look at people like Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King, Jr., Thurgood Marshall, Ida B. Wells, Rosa Parks, Malcom X and many others and, you know, who did far more in their time with far less than we often do today. We need to learn from them in order to create a better world for our children. Our ancestors fought to provide us a more just world, educational opportunities, and greater accessibility to the American Dream. When I look in the eyes of my 7-year-old daughter I have no choice but to fight the enemies of equality to ensure that she has a better world. Our children are worth fighting for, just like our ancestors thought we were worth fighting for.