2019 in comments from Post readers

Thousands of readers write and react to The Post’s reporting every day in our comments section. We collected some posts that stood out this past year on some of the biggest stories of 2019.

This is the third year we’ve collected reader comments in a year-end review. Explore 2018 and 2017.

This is the third year we've collected reader comments in a year-end review. Explore 2018 and 2017.

Editors’ note: Some comments have been lightly edited for clarity or length.

“ ” January

Jan. 3

“I am worried about some of the newly elected and most progressive Democrat House members who think that staging protests and making demands on day one, or even in month one, outside Pelosi's office, or anywhere, is a good idea.

Give your speaker a chance to meet with you, listen to your concerns, offer you committee seats related to the policies you care about the most, ensure that you will have input into the drafting of legislation, and take some time to get to know your fellow House members, on both sides of the aisle, especially the ones who have been there for a while and have a lot to teach you. You may think that you are savvy and politically astute, but you have now entered the hornet’s nest ... ”

Jan. 15

“Carol Channing was amazing. In 1979, I was a student at the University of Maryland London program. Six of us went to see ‘Hello, Dolly!’ in the West End one evening. It was magical. We decided to go backstage afterwards to see if we could say hello to Channing. We weren’t alone — there had to be 30 or 40 people there. We waited so long that everyone but the six of us had left. Then she came out. She spent more than 45 minutes with us asking all about US — our hopes, dreams, etc. The voice was absolutely true to form. The woman, however, far from her over-the-top characters, exuded grace and intelligence, and charmed us to no end! I have never forgotten that experience. She has held a special place in my heart ever since. Thank you, Carol Channing! You did great! We will all miss you.”

Jan. 22

“There are a lot of aspects about the border wall project that are arbitrary and unvetted. This is not how Congress works. Where are the details about what is involved in such a massive undertaking? Where is the committee and debate, amendments to a specific 'wall' bill, debate in Congress about the cost, the debate over what is actually going on with our security in regard to immigration, etc?

Mitch McConnell, who has been in the Senate for some time, knows this of course, but is fully willing to play up the optics on the political rhetoric rather than actually legislate like he should be doing. ... He isn’t doing that because he is hedging his bets that it will blow back on the Democrats. I don’t know how long-term this is good for McConnell, who is up for reelection in 2020.”

“ ” February

Feb. 6

“[Gov. Ralph] Northam has badly bungled all of this — demonstrating zero gravitas or leadership, not to mention honesty. That said: Democrats must seize this entire episode and immediately convene a series of public meetings, panels and discussions about the state’s history, and how racial animus and tone-deafness are acknowledged, and avenues for progress are identified and pursued. These politicians must stop trying to cover individual backsides, and instead, focus on portraying the Democratic Party as one willing to acknowledge the immediate and longer-term past, and then forge a consensus on where Virginia wants to go, collectively. This is a ‘teachable moment,’ if Democrats use the public platform wisely.”

Feb. 7

“I went overseas to serve to protect this country, and came back to find I had done an atrocious job of it. I see an America that became dumber, meaner, more unfair, more divided and much more selfish. I've stared into death's face and did my duty for the good of everyone, not just here but all over the world. And now it feels like I'm surrounded by people so focused on scrounging for their own existence that they don't have time for anything else. We got ejected back into the country miles, years, and experiences away from everyone we used to know and we can't get that back. It does feel lonely and unfulfilling. You feel frustration when you're around people who don't have that instant attack, get it done, do or die attitude that had to be beaten into you for years to make you the sailor you were, because you are now fundamentally a lot different from other people now.

It's a lot for a person to take.”

Feb. 21

“Back when The Monkees were a TV sensation, the group came to Dallas to appear at the Melody Shop, a record store in Northpark Mall. My sister and her friends were beside themselves; they had to go. So mom took them (and me) to see them. We got to the store early and my sister and her buds waited right by the window. Then a crowd swelled, and there she was, my sister, crying because the crowd was awfully close to breaking the window.

Then the Melody Shop opened the door and let my sister and her buddies inside. She was thrilled when Peter Tork picked her up, set her on the counter, wiped her tears away and signed his autograph. Then he put the album 'Aretha Arrives' on the counter to purchase it.

I'll never forget his kindness to my sister. While I cultivated the idea I was too cool for The Monkees, I'd steal her Monkees albums and listen to them on the sly. Good songs.

Sad to hear he's gone. ”

Feb. 28

“I worked on that 1988 ‘Bad’ World Tour traveling the U.S., Europe, and Japan. I very much remember Jimmy Safechuck. He and his parents traveled as part of Michael Jackson’s entourage and the tabloids would churn out these fantastical stories on a daily basis. Michael renting out an entire zoo for him and his little pal. Michael telling Jimmy’s father to pick out any car he fancied and he would ship it to his home. Harrods closing shop, so Michael and his pal could shop without intrusion. His inner circle was quite a collection of enablers protecting their golden goose. ...

There was a song at the end of the show where children from the audience were brought onstage to dance. Jimmy would be out there among them dancing, a bit tentative at the beginning of the tour. By the end of the tour though he would burst right to the center of the stage in full replica MJ attire ... away from those other kids ... working the dance moves MJ clearly taught him. We all kind of snickered but I'm not snickering now. I'm gutted for the adult James Safechuck.

I have a black fedora that MJ wore on that tour. I've had it now 30 years and planned to sell it some day. In the fall, my daughter starts college and I was going to list that fedora in an upcoming auction to help pay tuition. I will watch this documentary with her Sunday and knowing my kid, that hat will be going in the trash.”

Feb. 28

“I think people are getting tired of saying, ‘I told you so.’ Kim is not interested in world peace or normalizing relations with the West. He isn’t interested in installing a capitalist economy or even a quasi-democracy. He is interested in getting what he can for himself while giving up nothing in return.

While Trump leaves empty-handed, at a minimum, Kim is able to go back to his people and tell them, ‘Your dear leader has the attention and recognition of the American president.’ That even further legitimizes his rule in the eyes of his people, who already see him as a god. We know all this because it is an established pattern of behavior of not just himself but of his family’s rule for three generations. The naivete of the Trump administration vis-a-vis North Korea is surprising, even by that administration’s lowered standards.”

“ ” March

March 12

“My son flunked out of a private college across the country. … He came home, underwent treatment, started out in community college, took four years to earn an associate of transfer degree with each semester showing improved grades and a better understanding of himself and his goals in life. He is about to graduate at the top of his class at a University of California campus and has already been accepted into a UC PhD program. His pride in himself and his achievements and his sense of self-worth are something the children in this story will never have the chance to feel. They too have been cheated.”

March 15

“New Zealand has always been a peaceful paradise in the Pacific. A place of tolerance and acceptance. This has been shattered today by hatred and the ugliness of xenophobia and Islamophobia.

The deranged manifesto that was released and the videoing of the attack further highlights the delusion of right-wing extremism that appears to be rising to the surface across the globe. That this is aided and abetted by right-wing shock jocks and the demands for extreme freedom of speech is appalling and defies common decency.

That it happened in a peaceful country such as New Zealand seems to make it all so much worse ...”

“ ” April

April 4

“In case no one has noticed it, one of the narratives which keeps popping up on boards relative to these crashes goes something like this: these crashes have been in third-world countries with third-world airlines/maintenance and pilots who are not as ‘well trained’ as ‘Americans’ are. In other words, the problem is not with the plane but with those flying it. Comes close to victim blaming if you ask me.

I don’t know what the core problem is but if reading some of the more informed comments and observations from long time aviation experts are true, this plane is inherently unstable for a lot of reasons having to do with its design and the high tech add-ons necessary to overcome that flaw. But, it seems someone(s) would like to divert attention from that and blame the dead.

I really don’t know how much true ‘independence and objectivity’ exists at the new, not-so-improved FAA in these days of making sure business is not burdened with ‘expensive and time-consuming’ regulations, but if these airplanes keep falling from the skies the cost of settlements will drive Boeing out of business. Both they and the FAA need to be 110% certain what fixes are mandated do, indeed, fix whatever the problem is.”

April 10

“Makes you feel good to know that there are people with that kind of drive and passion that channel it into something bigger than themselves that has nothing to do anything other than the pure pursuit of knowledge and curiosity.

Some people have religion, and that's fine, but personally, there is no better way to view the Divine than to study it without expectation and full of humility, and be purely astounded and delighted by what you find.”

April 15

“Amidst the smoke and flames, the massive destruction at Notre Dame Cathedral seems emblematic of change in Western civilization since the beginning of the 20th century and, much more recently, social-political upheaval within the Catholic Church. It is simply impossible to gaze at this catastrophe without sensing a connection to some greater, deeper rearrangement of an older order. It gives one the odd sense that the 21st century actually began today, not 19 years ago.

With every destruction comes hope of renewal and rebuilding — often for the better, but always relentless and inevitable. It is the natural rhythm of the ages, and forces us to consider what we must leave behind, and what we must hold onto and/or build anew. Time itself is a wildfire that periodically forces us to flee the past for an uncertain future.

As the French people and world grieve this tremendous loss and begin to rebuild, let this also become a metaphor for a turning of the ages. What and how we choose to rebuild will be a solid testament to our own age.”

April 29

“Americans cannot any longer ‘sugar’ coat the atrocities of slavery. My wife told me that she can trace her ancestors all the way back to Spain into the town her family started as she is from Mexico. I, as an African American, cannot since my ancestors were brought here from many places in the continent of Africa but I cannot tell you what country, city or village they come from. We are a lost people. … We cannot determine our inception. ... It is like indicating someone is from Europe with all the countries that are there but not knowing what country, city or town. This is what it feels like to be a descendant of African slaves in America.”

“ ” May

May 1

“I really couldn't help but smile most of the time I was reading this piece. The only times I wasn't smiling were the times he talked about why he stayed at school so late, his sexual abuse, his coming out to his parents, and the reaction of his brother. Those are all moments that many of us relate to so well. I stayed late when I was in middle school because I didn't want to go home. I felt more at ease walking the halls of the school, helping out teachers clean up their rooms, taking the detention bus home. I'm a victim of multiple counts of childhood sexual abuse. My mother still hasn't acknowledged the fact that I ever came out to them several years ago.

Even if the Buttigiegs don't make it to Washington next year, my heart has hope that sometime in the future, nobody will bat an eye when my husband and I hold hands in public. That they'll realize my being married to another man isn't what defines me, but is just one small ingredient in the larger picture of who I am. That my mother will casually ask how my husband is doing and will invite him home for the holidays with me. That I don't have to worry anymore.”

May 8

“Reading this article brought back painful memories of growing up on food stamps and not being able to afford lunch. I remember asking mom for a dollar for lunch one day and she counted up a sack of coins for me that day. When I got to school, they teased me so bad for it. But I needed the food because there was no breakfast or food at home. I remember the morning of the ACTs I was so hungry that I fell asleep during the test. I was mortified. I will NEVER forget that experience. Gosh. This is really sad. Especially going to inner city public schools. I know what these kids are going through.”

May 13

“My mom and dad loved Doris Day’s music and I grew up with it as a background to our life. My favorite was always ‘Que Sera, Sera’ maybe because my mom would sing it or I thought it was a pretty tune. Fast forward a couple of decades or so and I’m singing ‘Whatever will be, will be’ to my firstborn.

A few years later and what do I hear my oh so cool 15-year-old belting out while doing some chores? ‘Que sera, sera, whatever will be will be ...’ I was pleasantly (and amusingly) shocked. Doris Day lives on.

And I hope she always will. Her music was happy and her silly movies escapism — something we need in our stressed out lives. I hope she's somewhere in the universe playing with puppies and singing to her heart's delight.”

May 29

“Mueller is a straight shooter. I understand his desire to let his report speak for itself and he is right to stick to the specific remit he was given and operated from. He is telling the American public that he could not charge the president, even if he had direct evidence because it is the job of Congress to charge the president, not a prosecutor.

Now, it is time for those in Congress to read the Mueller report if they have not done so. Mueller today is telling us that Congress must take up the matter now that his investigation has been completed and his report submitted. Congress alone must have the courage to investigate and take next steps, but we all know Republicans in the House and Senate will do all they can to obstruct and deflect attention away from any further congressional investigations into this matter, but none the less, Democrats must move Mueller's work forward. Only Democrats will be able to keep a check on the criminal and traitorous lout who sits in the White House.

Pelosi, are you paying attention?”

May 30

“A device like this is being used at vulnerable times in a baby's daily life — his sleep time. Since babies spend a lot of time sleeping, wouldn't it have been prudent to have at least three or four pediatricians — if not a couple of infant sleep experts — who were practicing at the time examine the device before it was mass produced and used by parents everywhere? It doesn't seem like a good idea to let a company police its own products, though I understand that is happening more and more these days.

I got one for my nephew's baby. I just thank God that nothing happened to her. I don't know how I could have lived with the guilt. My heart goes out to those parents who lost a child using one of these things. They had a right to expect the things were safe. I guess we were all wrong to think that Fisher-Price would have been more careful in bringing a product like this to market.”

“ ” June

June 12

“The people of Hong Kong know the difference between living in a free democracy, and now being forced to accept living under a brutal Communist dictatorship. Because that’s what mainland China is, and it retains power only by repressing the people. Hong Kong symbolizes liberty and democracy, mainland Communist China symbolizes the opposite. We in the free Western nations should be alarmed at the massive growth and power of the Chinese Communist Party, which is no friend to any of us.”

June 20

“His response was insulting. No one called him 'boy' because he is white, not because he is civil or easy to work with.

I was the first black state house reporter east of the Mississippi in 72. At my first press conference, when Gov. Cahill called on me, he said ‘Yes, boy’ to loud laughter from the Legislative Correspondents Club, who opposed my being there. I told him he’d regret it. But for the next four months, I had a desk in the state house basement rather than in my paper’s bureau because the governor and the LCC were opposed to allowing black journalists to stay in the press wing on the main floor.

Biden's proximity to Obama does not give him a black pass. It does not give him the right to be flippant about the fact that in much of America blacks could, for decades, be killed for wanting to be called Mr. or by their name instead of the condescending, insulting 'boy.'"

June 26

“No matter what side of this fence you are on, perhaps we can all agree that Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter Valeria should have had a chance for a better and happier life, whether in El Salvador or in the United States.

May their souls be at peace.”

“ ” July

July 2

“My father immigrated from Italy in the 1920s. He would often speak of the feeling he had seeing the Statue of Liberty for the first time. When Iacocca took on the role of restoring the statue and Ellis Island, my father made a small donation (all he could really afford) and his name was put on a wall for donors. One of the proudest moments for my father. Lee Iacocca became a hero to my dad having nothing to do with the auto industry, but for his efforts in restoring the statue and Ellis Island. Although there will always be debate about Iacocca’s legacy as an auto executive, I will always remember him for the joy he brought to my father.”

July 4

“This is one day I will always remember. I was in my car, listening to the radio, when this story broke. It was a long drive, and I was glued to the news despite how horrific it was. I thought this time would really be different. It was not to be. Now, whenever there is a new shooting, I no longer think this way. Silly, naive, me. Even the smallest common sense changes will never be implemented. Despite having so many intelligent, caring people in this country, I feel that good is losing to evil, because evil has no conscience or principles to protect.”

July 5

“Trump, to his credit, didn’t leverage this speech for blatant self-promotion. But it certainly was nationalistic, both in what it emphasized and what it left out. Many countries have military achievements. All countries have individual moments of bravery. What is supposed to make America special are the concepts and institutions upon which it was founded: freedom of the press, checks and balances, secularism, representative democracy, universal rights, and a spirit of humility in its leaders. None of these things were highlighted by Trump. And it isn’t too hard to figure out why.”

July 27

“I see another industry that believes that they hold no responsibility when the use of their products causes harm. The gun industry is the same. Business wants to be considered people when donating money to politicians and using those donations to influence policy. But they don’t want to be people when it comes to accepting responsibility when their products cause harm or they ignore regulations designed to keep their products out of the wrong hands. Doctors who run pill mills are learning the hard way by being charged with racketeering or drug trafficking. The downside of that is that many, many doctors will no longer prescribe narcotics even for patients with documented, confirmed pain. Addicts have their share of blame to accept, not for their addiction which is a disease, but for any refusal to accept treatment. The drug companies are trying to make addiction a failing of morals and willpower once again. Offering it up as a substitute for their failures, both business and moral.”

“ ” August

Aug. 4

“There's a reason they're called 'assault weapons'. As a gun owner for fifty years, former Marine and combat veteran — and yes, I still carry a weapon — I lay the blame squarely at the feet of the NRA, its leadership, and its paid shills in Congress. That's why I gave up my lifetime membership to the NRA twenty years ago when it turned from gun safety and hunting to 'personal defense' and its skewed view of the 2nd Amendment. America's freedom was won by citizens with six shooters and hunting rifles. The freedom for those same citizens to keep honest weapons will be lost by irresponsible people with high capacity assault weapons, thanks to the greed of the NRA. If this is winning, then yeah, I'm tired of it.”

Aug. 5

“Ban all assault weapons. Ban all large capacity magazines. This isn't rocket science. If not for the very fast actions of the police in these recent gun attacks, the death and injury counts would be much, much, much higher.

America is beyond insane about its totally wrong gun rights. What about the majority’s right to live in peace? Do we have the right to go out in public without worrying about being killed by someone with a military-style assault weapon?

Ban the ... things. It took less than a minute to kill and injure dozens of people. Ban them. It’s not rocket science.”

Aug. 6

“It was her time to exit the stage, but oh, what a powerful presence she was, through her words. Especially at times like this when so much is laced with hatred and fear (the other face of hatred), souls like Ms. Morrison are so needed.

May her death remind us of just how good, and how accomplished, she was. And how good and accomplished Americans can be.”

Aug. 23

“At some point, Trump's ‘America First’ is going to become ‘America Alone.’

Globalization has its pros and cons. But, Trump's desire to get rid of every agreement and treaty so that he can negotiate one-on-one as a master dealmaker should be frightening to all of us. His one “new” trade agreement, with Mexico and Canada, to replace the original NAFTA, has been gathering dust in both chambers of Congress … not voted on.

We are not the only country that can manufacture military hardware and weapons. Just think about it: other countries have nuclear weapons. Of course they can manufacture and sell non-nuclear military weapons. We are not the only country that can manufacture anything … when you think about it. We have all been buying TVs made in South Korea for many years. Our iPhones are not manufactured in the U.S. Foreign auto manufacturers opened plants here because they received huge tax breaks. They can decide to leave anytime. And, we are an ever increasing service economy.”

“ ” September

Sept. 5

“This is a dilemma that many communities of color are facing across this country. Gentrification, to urban cities, will not only destroy the physical structures but no one will be left to tell the history of those areas. I am a fourth-generation Washingtonian, full of stories and memories of black D.C. passed down by my parents.

Black Broadway (U Street) is no more, the illustrious history of Dunbar High School, Turkey Thicket playground, where, Elgin (“Rabbit”) Baylor and Willie Jones (playground legend) used to play. Sadly, the people moving in, don’t know or care about what their new areas used to represent. They just want a place to live.

One day, the history will all be forgotten. We must put pen to paper to save and document our great history in all of the cities in this country.”

Sept. 23

“My ‘son-in-law’ works for the largest oyster farm east of the Mississippi — and he and others are having to hybridize an oyster that can withstand rapidly increasing temperatures of the northern Atlantic Ocean. Meanwhile, the lobsters of Maine are ‘moving’ to Canadian waters, which are far cooler than here.

We have known of ocean and lake acidification in North America, since 1974, when I first entertained living in New England.

Kudos for Greta Thunberg for her strength and voracity.”

Sept. 26

“Trump, as he has done throughout his life, focuses narrowly on whether something can be definitively proven legal or illegal in a court of law, but impeachment can include more than just violations of law. It never occurs to Trump that doing something that is wildly unethical or just plain wrong is sufficient to impeach. He is completely transactional; ethics and morality are just not part of his thinking.”

“ ” October

Oct. 17

“I used to work as a community organizer in West Baltimore and the neighborhoods I worked in relied on Congressman Cummings, who was then a state representative. I admired him tremendously — watching his work and support of his constituents — from standing on street corners during anti-drug vigils to supporting community cleanups to leading the fight to remove alcohol and tobacco billboards from the city of Baltimore. He was really a great person. ... The people of Baltimore, in this time of crisis for them, will miss him tremendously. May God rest his soul.”

Oct. 25

“We're a country of free speech. It's a tricky subject, though.

Everyone should be allowed to speak on the issues, and the public should be permitted to hear anyone's political speech.

The problem, of course, is that technology allows unelected technical platforms to determine which speech we hear. Newspapers and cable news are more powerful than ever.

What's interesting, of course, is that political parties only seem concerned if their perspectives aren't at the forefront. They aren't so concerned if Tulsi Gabbard's perspective isn't heard.

Why should a technical platform be charged with determining what's true? And is any political ad telling us the truth?”

— Bluewaterdream

Oct. 31

“The phrase I keep coming back to is ‘Miracle Run.’ I don't know how else to describe it. From 19-31 to World Series champs is a miracle run. They played with no margin for error for four months to make the playoffs, they had to win a one-game playoff, and they had to win a playoff series against not one, but two of the most top-to-bottom loaded teams in recent memory in the Dodgers and Astros. And by the way, beat the Cardinals too, just for good measure.

If we could go back to the morning of May 25 and a run a simulation of the rest of the season, how many times do you think we’d have to do it before the Nats won the World Series again? Thousands? Millions?

The Nats are World Series champs and it's a baseball miracle.”

“ ” November

Nov. 14

“I, too, was party to the chaos of the sixties, as the youngest of four siblings. I drank the first time at 10 years old, had my first acid trip at 12. It took me years to plow through all the trauma that I lived through. But the sixties also imbued me with many things: a sense of hope, a desire to fight for those who were less fortunate than me, a realization that there was more to life than the alienating world of suburban America. Today, at the age of 62, I am proud to have been a part of that era, and I still live by the values of compassion and rebellion that it taught me. As with everything in life, the era was full of complexity and nuance. It was a wild, expansive time. Some were harmed by it. Some were enriched beyond measure. And some, like me, experienced both. And I would not trade that time for anything in the world.”

Nov. 19

“Months before my 65th birthday, I had a heart attack. I live in a small town in Eastern Ontario. Within five to ten minutes of being examined at our local hospital, I was in an ambulance with two nurses being driven to the closest heart specialty hospital about 40 minutes away. Within ten minutes of arrival at the heart unit, I was on the angioplasty examination table. My problem was more severe. After a few days in the hospital I had quadruple bypass surgery. I went home three days later and, as soon as I was fit enough, began a 10-month rehab program back at my local hospital. The total cost was a tax deductible $48 for the first ambulance service (this fee is waived if you can't afford it). So if I had been in the U.S. not yet 65, I would be bankrupt now. The level of care I received was world class — my surgeon is one of the top-rated anywhere and teaches at the Queens University medical school.

The one canard most American critics use is that you can't choose your doctor. You can if your chosen doctor has room in his/her practice. All doctors are part of the system. We do have problems with wait times for some specialties and elective surgery, a small price to pay. However, it is a constant amazement that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and inalienable rights does not include health care as a human right. To most people in the rest of the world, this is American exceptionalism. Any politician or pundit who tells you a different story is not telling you the truth about the lived experience in the rest of the developed world.”

Nov. 26

“Such a sad and touching story. I well remember reading about Mike Spann and what happened to him that autumn of 2001. Unfortunately, just over two weeks later, I read about thee more Americans, Green Berets, who lost their lives after an errant 2,000-pound bomb struck their position in Afghanistan. I recall thinking that we’re trading in the lives of some of our best Americans for a hellscape that will remain unchanged in 20 years. Sadly, we’re almost at that 20-year mark and young Jake Spann so perfectly personifies that timeline and what precious resources, like his dad, that we’ve lost for little in return.

Jake didn’t get to know his heroic father, and what’s almost as tragic is that this nation lost an honest-to-God patriot and hero who had decades more to contribute but he didn’t get the chance to do so and he never will. RIP Mike Spann and best wishes to his family and friends.”

Nov. 27

“Thank you for this wonderful piece. I’m alone today, Thanksgiving. My grown daughters are far away and having dinner with their cousins. That’s really OK. I spent a few hours at the local emergency department yesterday as they ran some tests to see if I was having a coronary event. It all turned out well. As I read this article about Mister Rogers, I teared up as I did during the documentary when I saw it with my daughter. We often watched “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” when she was a little girl. I find that I have become so enmeshed in the negativity of politics today that I need to reflect on a time of gentleness that Fred Rogers personified. Negative thinking has an effect on many medical conditions including heart disease and cancer. For a short moment, I was transported back as a young father and could feel the embrace of love and caring of Fred Rogers’s neighborhood. For so many it was a comforting place to be. Thank you, my friend, and rest peacefully.”

“ ” December

Dec. 9

“I had my first legal drink a couple months before 9/11. I'll be 40 next year and we're still at war in Afghanistan. We've been fighting this war for basically my entire adult life. Imagine how much better off my generation — and society at large — would be if we'd put that trillion dollars into our citizens and our infrastructure instead.”

Dec. 11

“I'd wanted to become a minister when I was younger and even began studying some theology in college. Then, I began closely observing my pastor and his assistant, noticing that they seemed to constantly work and always be on call — and our church didn't have nearly as many as that pastor's church does.

I could see burnout being such a problem that it was one of the reasons I chose not to pursue it. People put so much pressure their clergy and get quite offended if they aren't available whenever they call on them. Then, they also have to manage the inevitably noxious personalities that seem to often end up in lay leadership positions (there always seems to be at least one judgmental elder in any church I've gone to). Add atop this all the headaches that come with managing any organization and it's quite a lot to even think about dealing with.

Little wonder [there is] clergy burnout over time. The smart ones see it and take sabbaticals like this. The unwise ones don't and eventually, end up falling into some scandal or another. It is not possible to adequately care for anyone else if they aren't caring properly for themselves and their own needs for rest and downtime.”

Dec. 18

“'If Trump is acquitted, it would launch an unpredictable stretch of his presidency; his reaction would be uncertain after opponents had taken a powerful but ultimately unsuccessful shot at removing him.' The Dems know there is no chance of the Senate removing Trump so this is not a “shot” at removing him. This is a statement of what conduct the Dems will not tolerate and will draw a line as demanding impeachment. That the Dems could no longer condone Trump’s conduct by saying nothing can be done because the Senate will never vote to remove him. The Democrats have done what they can and now Republican Senators will be forced to go on record on whether they condone this conduct.”

