“MS-13 is a ruthless, savage gang, which creates acts of violence to recruit, retain and control its members and exact revenge on its rivals as well as to extort innocent members of our community,” Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said at Friday’s announcement.

Sini said the sting had “put an end to the ‘New York Program,’ ” an effort by MS-13 to entrench its operation on the East Coast.

While the operation did not fully eradicate MS-13 on Long Island, “the pressure on them is extraordinary,” Sini said.

“Was this a major blow against MS-13 in the region? Absolutely. Is the battle over? Absolutely not,” he said. In a later interview with The Washington Post, Sini estimated that there were “hundreds” of MS-13 members on Long Island.

Suffolk County prosecutors charged 96 alleged members or associates of MS-13 as a result of the two-year operation, which they say also thwarted seven murder plots and resulted in the seizure of drugs such as fentanyl and the confiscation of weapons that included long guns and machetes.

The people charged included nine leaders of various MS-13 “cliques” operating in New York, officials said.

Standing next to a table displaying the various controlled substances, guns and machetes they had taken in the sting operation, investigators detailed how they obtained wiretaps on 215 phone numbers over the course of nearly two years, which Sini claimed was “one of the largest wiretap investigations of a gang operating in the United States."

That wiretap effort led to a total of 230 people being arrested in the United States as well as internationally over the course of the investigation, according to Justin Meyers, chief of staff at the Suffolk County district attorneys office.

In Suffolk County, there have been 44 MS-13-related killings since 2010, according to the district attorney’s office. A quarter of those deaths took place in 2016.

Authorities launched the effort in the wake of the September 2016 slayings of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, two Long Island high school students who were killed by MS-13 members.

President Trump has frequently invoked the gang as he has called for stricter immigration policies, and he spotlighted the teens’ deaths during his 2018 State of the Union address.

“Many of these gang members took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as unaccompanied alien minors and wound up in Kayla and Nisa’s high school,” Trump said, as Cuevas’s and Mickens’s parents listened from the House chamber.

The president mentioned MS-13 as recently as Wednesday at a rally in Battle Creek, Mich., boasting that his administration had taken large numbers of “MS-13 thugs out of our country."

