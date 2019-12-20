Could it really be him? — Somkid Pumpuang? she asked her boyfriend.

Many in Thailand knew the name. He was one of only two serial killers in the nation’s history. Nicknamed Jack the Ripper of Thailand, he targeted masseuses and escorts with the deceitful charm of Ted Bundy, luring them to hotel rooms before strangling them to death and stealing their valuables. In 2005, Somkid was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of five women in as many months.

AD

AD

But now, Somkid was on the loose again. His picture was all over the news. In May, he had been released from prison early on good behavior after serving 14 years for the five murders.

By Sunday, his sixth victim was dead, police said ― and Somkid had vanished.

Now, the woman on the train asked her boyfriend to take a closer look at the sleepy man.

“That mark over his left eyebrow,” the student, who was not identified by police, told the Bangkok Post, “confirmed to me that the man was Somkid.”

On Wednesday, the notorious serial killer was arrested and charged with premeditated murder — again — after the student snuck a picture of him and sent it to the local police, who soon stormed the train and took the 55-year-old murder suspect into custody. Police say they found 51-year-old Ratsami Mulichan dead in her home on Sunday, strangled with an electric wire, held with adhesive tape around her neck, while her ankles and wrists were tied, the Bangkok Post reported. A cellphone found at the scene was quickly linked to Somkid, who has since confessed to the crime, police said.

AD

AD

Now, Thailand corrections officials are scrambling to explain why one of the country’s most infamous killers was let back on the streets. Somkid was described as an “excellent prisoner” by Thailand’s Corrections Department, Agence France-Presse reported.

But at a news conference this week, Corrections Department Director General Narat Sawettanan conceded that releasing Somkid was a mistake, the Associated Press reported. The department has now launched an urgent review of its policies for reducing well-behaved inmates’ sentences and is considering new measures for monitoring parolees convicted of violent crimes. One problem, the department noted, is that its prison population is three times over capacity. Nearly 80 percent of its inmates are imprisoned for drug-related offenses, AFP reported.

“A probe has also been launched to see whether there were any lapses in judgment by the Corrections Department to reduce Somkid’s sentence,” Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin told the Bangkok Post.

AD

AD

In the most recent case, police say Somkid approached his victim in the same way he targeted all the rest: with a lie.

The two met on Facebook, the victim’s son, Jakkrit Chueakprom, told local media. Somkid claimed he was a lawyer, handling cases nationwide. And after just a month of chatting, he asked Ratsami Mulichan, a divorced hotel maid, if she’d like for him to move in with her. He promised to buy her a car.

Ratsami said yes.

Things escalated quickly.

“She told her daughter and neighbors that she was going to marry the man on Dec. 15, which was the day she died,” Police Col. Khajornrit Wongrat told reporters, AP reported.

Somkid has claimed in interviews with police that he killed the woman in a “fit of rage” after trying to break up with her, once he realized he couldn’t afford down payments on the promised car, the Post reported. But police said they have a hard time believing it wasn’t premeditated.

AD

AD

For one, Ratsami’s death had all the same markings of Somkid’s five other victims.

The first was a 25-year-old cabaret singer.

Somkid met her in a karaoke bar in January 2005, according to a documentary on the case by Crime & Investigation Network. The woman, Warunee Pimpabut, had just finished singing as Somkid approached her.

Then came the lie: that he was a talent manager, on the lookout for the next big voice to propel to the top of the charts. Warunee was smitten. She told her colleagues at the end of the night that she was leaving with Somkid.

The next morning, she was found strangled in the hotel bathtub.

It was the last time that Somkid would use his real name to check into a hotel where he murdered a woman.

AD

For months, his name was all police had to work with. Stumped by the dead ends, one investigator brought up the case at a police conference — and by chance, a fellow detective thought Somkid’s name sounded familiar.

AD

Just a few years prior, Police Col. Chadchai Liamsanguan had encountered one Somkid Pumpuang who came forward to police in a high-profile case, claiming to know who killed a governor who was found dead in a Bangkok hotel. Somkid told a wild story, Chadchai remembered — but in a matter of days, the police colonel concluded it was all a lie. Somkid was sentenced to six months in prison for perjury. Chadchai suggested he might be the same Somkid police were looking for.

He remembered Somkid as a career con man, tied up with police for petty theft and fraud for years: “He didn’t have a secure job. He either swindled or borrowed money, where lying and deceiving were part of the game,” Chadchai said in the documentary.

AD

The lies kept coming.

In June 2005, he told his second victim, a pregnant masseuse, that he was a travel executive in need of an escort, inviting her to join him at a hotel. She turned up dead in a Lampang hotel room the next morning, robbed of her jewelry.

AD

Less than two weeks later, he picked up his third victim from a massage parlor and told her he was a rich gemstone mine owner, police said in the documentary. The next morning, she was found dead in a hotel, robbed of her jewelry.

All the cases seemed so similar — but in some cases they were hundreds of miles apart. Police weren’t connecting the dots.

“In Thailand, we’ve never really had a serial killer — except for the well-known case of Si Ouey, which happened ages ago when I was very young,” Police Maj. Gen. Winai Thongsong said in the documentary, referring to the serial killer who was arrested in 1958 and executed a year later for killing and cannibalizing seven children.

AD

Two more women would end up dead before police realized all five murders were the work of one man. As Royal Thai Police in Bangkok formed a national task force to track Somkid down, yet again, a cellphone gave Somkid away: He made a call from one of his victim’s phones, exposing his whereabouts.

AD

Somkid was originally sentenced to death for the murders, but his sentence was commuted to life in prison on account of his confessions.

“If he wasn’t arrested for the fifth murder in Buriram, he would have continued to kill women,” Police Col. Sanong Vonnacote, an investigator who made the arrest in 2005, said in the documentary. “He was reckless because he thought he could keep doing it without getting caught.”

AD