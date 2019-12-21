By the time the flames were subdued, authorities say Saturday’s blaze had become the worst fire fatality incident in the city’s history: Six people were dead and 13 injured.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. near a stove in a first-floor unit, Szymanski said. Residents told officials that the 42-unit complex in downtown Las Vegas lacked heat and that people had been using the stoves to warm themselves. Szymanski said the fire appeared to be accidental, but authorities were investigating whether the building has code violations because they did not hear fire alarms going off.