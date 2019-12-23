Police are still searching for the suspect in the bizarre incident that went down in Katy, Tex., on Saturday just before 5 p.m. The suspect who brought his son in for a haircut went home but later returned to argue about it, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a bulletin about the incident.

Deputies are at a barber shop in the 23900 block of Franz Rd, where a male employee appears to have been shot by a customer, who then fled. The victim has been taken to the hospital. Condition unknown at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ukI2cmEAzO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 22, 2019

After the man complained that the haircut was done improperly, the barber fixed it free of charge, Harris County Detective Wallace Wyatt told NBC 2 in Houston, But that wasn’t enough to stop the altercation from spilling out into the parking lot, where the boy was waiting in the car.

AD

AD

The man shot the barber three times, hitting him in his stomach, leg and arm, before driving off in what deputies say was a gray, four-door sedan.

The barber was in stable condition and is expected to survive, officials said.

“I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period,” Wyatt told KHOU. The detective said the most disturbing part of the incident is that the teen boy witnessed the shooting, “which makes him a part of this.”

“So this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened,” Wyatt said. “The father knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened, just to be an example, to be a good father and say: ‘I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.’”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department was not immediately available to comment early Monday.

Read more:

AD