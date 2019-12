A shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas, left two dead and one critically wounded on Sunday, according to authorities, who said they could not immediately offer details on what happened and why.

Police received a call shortly before 10 a.m. local time reporting gunshots at the West Freeway Church of Christ, which is located in a suburb an hour away from downtown Fort Worth. One of the two dead is believed to be the shooter, said Macara Trusty, a spokeswoman for MedStar Mobile Healthcare, a local ambulance provider.