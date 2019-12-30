Pinkney is facing two felony charges of resisting arrest and battery on an officer after an interaction with law enforcement that involved them searching for her grandson.

Pinkney told WFLA that authorities kicked in her door that morning.

Deputies were searching for Pinkney’s grandson Tevin Turner on an arrest warrant for violating his probation by carrying a concealed weapon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Authorities went to Pinkney’s home because Turner had provided her address while he was on probation although he wasn’t living at her home, Pinkney told WFLA.

Patrol deputies were trying to enter her home for about several minutes, according to the affidavit.

Deputy Jason Riley told a man standing at Pinkney’s door that officers had a warrant and that if they found Turner inside the home, he could also be arrested, according to the report.

Pinkney walked to the front door and identified herself as the owner of the home and said, “You aren’t coming inside without a search warrant,” according to the affidavit.

Riley didn’t need a search warrant because of a Florida statute that gives officers the right to enter a building with an arrest warrant if there is belief a suspect is present.

After Riley explained that to Pinkney, she still refused to step aside. “No, you show me the warrant,” she said, according to the report.

Riley gave one more warning: If he came in and found Turner or if Pinkney prevented him from coming in, she would be arrested, according to documents.

As deputies pushed the door in Pinkney blocked the door with her left leg while trying to close it, according to footage taken by her granddaughter-in-law that was obtained by WFLA.

An officer grabbed the grandmother by the wrist as she pulled back, and the pop of a taser gun is heard. She screamed.

“I was just hollering,” she told the station. “I was scared.”

Pinkney was stunned in the left arm, which had no effect on her, according to the report.

She was stunned again in the back, taken to the ground and rolled onto her stomach, the affidavit states. She refused to place her hands behind her back, clutching them beneath her body.

Riley placed his knee on Pinkney’s back and warned that he would stun her again if she didn’t comply. Pinkney again resisted, and Riley used his stun gun on her upper back after, according to the document. The third strike didn’t have any impact on the 5-foot-2 woman, according to the report.

As Riley held the grandmother on the ground with his knee another officer placed handcuffs on her, according to the report.

Pinkney then refused to get in the patrol car, causing Riley to pull her body inside, according to his statement.

Pinkney’s grandson wasn’t found in her home. Riley said that there was enough time for him leave through the back of the home, given all the “chaos” at the front of the home, according to the affidavit.

As officers were leaving the scene, a neighbor’s dog got loose and tried to attack a police dog. The threatening dog was also stunned by officers, authorities said.

Pinkney was booked Thursday and released on $1,000 bond. If convicted on her charges, she faces up to six years of incarceration, six years of probation and up to $6,000 in fines.

Pinkney declined an interview with The Washington Post.

Deputy Riley found himself in a lawsuit for a similar situation after a July 2008 search for a then-75-year-old man’s grandson went awry. The man refused to allow Riley in his home without a search warrant after telling officers his grandson was in Washington state, Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

The man was arrested and charged with the same offenses as Pinkney but was later cleared in January 2009, the paper reported.

The man unsuccessfully sued Riley and other officers for unlawful entry to his home, false arrest, malicious prosecution and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Officers were cleared of charges, according to Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

